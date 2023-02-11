My Hero Academia season 6 has Deku team up with Pro Heroes

The latest episode of My Hero Academia season 6 saw Izuku Midoriya’s life as a vigilante hero introduced and explored, with him defeating Muscular in exciting fashion. Fans also saw his overall demeanor take a darker, more serious turn, likely due to the effects of the Pro Heroes’ loss in the Paranormal Liberation War.

Nevertheless, fans saw Deku single-handedly take down Muscular, a villain whom he struggled to get a win against in their last meeting prior to My Hero Academia season 6.

This victory also parlayed into a scene that confirmed the young torchbearer of One For All to be working with Pro Heroes Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the significance of Deku working with the aforementioned Pro Heroes in My Hero Academia season 6.

My Hero Academia season 6 sets up series’ top Pro Heroes to essentially be doing vigilante work

Significance of Midoriya teaming up with Pro Heroes

Prior to the start of My Hero Academia season 6, one of the biggest tenets of Izuku Midoriya’s inheritance of the One For All Quirk was that it must be kept a secret from the general public. This was because All For One had ears everywhere in the world of villains. With One For All being the only power that could defeat him, its safekeeping was the highest priority.

However, the Paranormal Liberation War made it obvious to Pro Hero society that there was something special about Deku, which made him a target. This forced the hand of All Might and Deku, who revealed the truth of his Quirk to several characters. Beyond the aforementioned Pro Heroes he’s now working with, this includes his mother and the entirety of Class 1-A.

In the process of letting everyone but the aforementioned Pro Heroes know the truth, he essentially decided to cut ties with them until Tomura Shigaraki and All For One were defeated. The biggest influence in this decision stems from the first half of My Hero Academia season 6, which saw Deku unable to protect those around him, especially in the case of mentor Gran Torino.

This had a harrowing effect on Deku, which forced him to realize that even if he could protect himself from All For One and Shigaraki, he was incapable of protecting those around him.

Thus, Deku decided to take a vigilante-esque approach to his fight against the two, teaming up with only the best of the best Pro Heroes to ensure he doesn’t bring harm to anyone else.

The second half of My Hero Academia season 6 will focus on this mindset of Deku’s, showing him running himself ragged for the sake of everyone else around him. Eventually, he will officially dissolve his relationship with the three Pro Heroes he initially teamed up with.

Deku will even decide to sever ties with his mentor All Might, fearing that he’ll bring harm to his own personal hero and role model. Until then, however, fans can expect to see the dream team of Deku, All Might, Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist taking the fight to Shigaraki and All For One however they can.

