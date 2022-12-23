My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 preview hints at Deku's new move

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 preview images were leaked early on Thursday, December 22, portraying the upcoming episode as extremely exciting. With the episode set to all but conclude the current story arc, fans are looking forward to the upcoming installment.

Midoriya's new move, which demonstrates incredibly creative use of his Blackwhip Quirk, is also shown in the previews for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13. While the other preview images are just as engaging, fans are especially focused on this shot of Midoriya and his new move.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 preview images, as well as discusses what fans can expect in the next episode.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 set to debut new move by Deku amidst chaos of Toya vs. Shoto and more

The preview images for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 were posted by Twitter user and reputable series news and information source, @DabisPoleDance. Four images of Dabi, Shoto Todoroki, Mr. Compress, and Izuku Midoriya are included in the post as a whole.

The Dabi image shows the villain smiling or even possibly laughing as he prepares to use his flame powers. This will almost certainly result in him attacking his younger brother, Shoto Todoroki. This is backed by Shoto's image in the post, which shows him preparing an attack with his flame powers and a determined expression on his face.

Mr. Compress is seen using his powers in the post as well, with him seemingly capturing something or someone based on his body’s orientation in the photo. This is further suggested by various cables being wrapped around his body, hinting that he may be trying to rescue someone or something from falling into the hands of the Heroes.

The final preview image for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 features Izuku Midoriya, AKA Deku, using his Blackwhip Quirk by shooting it out of his mouth. This new move will likely be shown to have come about out of necessity due to Midoriya no longer being able to move his arms, which were badly injured due to his unfettered use of One For All.

It’s not clear who Midoriya is using Blackwhip on in the photo, but the most likely answer is Tomura Shigaraki. With Best Jeanist and Mirio Togata’s arrival on the battlefield, Midoriya is likely primarily concerning himself with restraining Shigaraki as best as he can while the other Heroes do the clean-up work. However, this is purely speculative, with the photo in question only showing Midoriya’s face.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

