My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13: Release date, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 will be broadcast on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally. Season 6 Episode 12 showed the battle gradually inching closer to its conclusion, with Best Jeanist using his ropes to bind Gigantomachia and the other League villains.

The episode showed Shoto confronting his older brother after the latter revealed his identity, while Endeavor remained frozen in shock. Season 6 also showed Deku awakening another new quirk, although it remains to be seen how the hero will utilize it in this battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime

Everything to know about My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13

Global release date and time

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 will be released on Saturday, December 24, 2022, although the global release time will vary for viewers depending on the time zone differences. International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:30 AM (PST)

- 2:30 AM (PST) Mountain Standard Time - 3:30 AM (MT)

- 3:30 AM (MT) Central Standard Time - 04:30 AM (CST)

- 04:30 AM (CST) Eastern Standard Time - 5:30 AM (EST)

- 5:30 AM (EST) British Summer Time - 10:30 AM (BST)

- 10:30 AM (BST) Central European Summer Time - 11:30 AM (CEST)

- 11:30 AM (CEST) Indian Standard Time - 3:00 PM (IST)

- 3:00 PM (IST) Japanese Standard Time - 5:30 PM (JST)

Where to watch?

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll. Fans in the US and Canada can also stream the episode on Hulu and Funimation. Netflix will also broadcast the episode in several Asian countries.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13?

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 suggests that the battle raging between Shoto and Dabi will further intensify, while Endeavor lies on the ground collapsed after his final attack upon Gigantomachia. Other heroes including Manual, Rocklock, and Present Mic are shown rushing through the destroyed Jaku City towards the site of the battle, indicating that something has gone wrong yet again.

The theory is further solidified when an injured Mr. Compress is shown running, while the narration states that the villain is not ready to give up on his dream yet. Mr. Compress’ role in the battle was also anticipated towards the end of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 when he remarked upon their pitiful condition while struggling to escape the ropes binding him.

Mr. Compress in season 6 episode 13 preview (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Best Jeanist and other heroes appear to still be locked in combat against the villains and the Nomus, but the preview shows Bakugo unconscious on the ground due to his injuries, after protecting his work-study mentor from the Nomus. Spinner, who seems to have escaped with Shigaraki, finds the hand that the villain wore on his face.

The lizard villain puts the hand on Shigaraki’s face, and the preview ends with the villain waking up once more, seemingly going through another transformation. The title for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 is announced to be Last Stage.

A brief summary of season 6 episode 12

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 began with Best Jeanist arriving just in time to prevent Dabi from killing Endeavor. Having finally recovered from his injuries, the fiber hero used massive reels of thick ropes to restrain both Gigantomachia and the League villains. Despite being bound by ropes, Dabi burned Nejire when she tried to attack Spinner and an unconscious Shigaraki.

The lizard villain managed to wake up their leader, who ordered the giant to destroy everything. The command also affected the Nomus fighting heroes nearby, causing them to immediately head to Shigaraki’s location. Season 6 Episode 12 showed a desperate Deku trying to move his injured arms and legs when he saw the Nomus targeting Best Jeanist, but Mirio appeared at the frontlines after having his quirk restored by Eri.

Despite iida’s protests, Bakugo began fighting with Mirio to let the Pro hero concentrate on holding Gigantomachia down, and revealed his hero name to be Great Explosion Murder Lord Dynamight. Dabi began fighting Shoto after burning off the ropes tying him up, and attempted to kill his younger brother to punish their father. But Deku used Blackwhip with his tongue to save Shoto from the villain’s grasp.

He felt an odd zapping sensation, right after which Gigantomachia tore off Best Jeanist’s ropes. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 showed Endeavor finally shaking off his shock and using all his strength to attack the giant. Fortunately, the sedatives Kirishima had thrown into Gigantomachia’s mouth back in season 6 episode 8 finally kicked in, putting the giant to sleep.

