My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12: Best Jeanist binds Gigantomachia, Lemillion joins the fight

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 shocked fans with the reveal of Dabi’s identity, as the villain introduced himself to the world as Enji Todoroki’s oldest son, Toya. While the heroes struggled to immobilize Gigantomachia, Dabi danced while theatrically recounting his plan to destroy Endeavor’s reputation and crumble society’s faith in heroes.

However, when all seemed lost and Dabi attacked his father, Best Jeanist stopped him right in time, tying up the giant and all the League villains with his fiber ropes. Season 6 episode 12 proved that while the outcome of the fight might not be decided, there was still hope. This article breaks down and highlights the major events of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime.

Bakugo reveals his hero name, Dabi tries to burn his brother, and other highlights from My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12

Best Jeanist restrains the villains

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12, titled Threads of Hope, began with Best Jeanist watching Dabi’s television broadcast, realizing that the villain was trying to psychologically manipulate the civilians and turn them against the heroes protecting them. The fiber hero dived into the air once his huge reels of rope were unloaded from the aircraft, adamant that he would not let the villains have their way.

Bakugo, who was still coughing up blood, smirked while stating that he had heard that his work-study mentor had gone missing. Dabi seemed shocked to see the hero alive. However, he maintained that Best Jeanist’s return would not change his family’s past. The villian also taunted Shoto while activating his quirk again and burning away the ropes binding him.

Nejire targeted the other villains upon seeing Spinner trying to rouse Shigaraki but was burned by Dabi’s flames. As she fell from the sky, Iida rushed to catch her. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 further showed Shigaraki’s childhood haunting him, and his hatred for his father fueled him enough to utter a command to Gigantomachia, ordering the giant to destroy everything.

The Nomus return to Shigaraki

Shigaraki’s command enabled Gigantomachia to rise up once again and try to escape the ropes tying him down. Best Jeanist, who had not fully recovered from his injuries, began coughing up blood as he strained himself to hold the giant down.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 revealed that fighting the Nomus had taken a heavy toll on the heroes, with almost half of their forces out of commission. The command also affected the nearby Nomus, who suddenly stopped attacking the heroes and began rushing to Shigaraki’s location.

Endeavor’s sidekick, Burnin’, began following them, unaware that she was being ambushed by another Nomu from behind her. However, she was unexpectedly saved by a hero, who took down the modified villain with a single blow. The League villains, who had begun panicking earlier, were reassured as they noticed the Nomus arriving, believing that now was the moment they were on even footing with the heroes again.

Lemillion saves Best Jeanist

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 showed the Nomus targeting Best Jeanist, who was unable to defend himself while trying his hardest to hold Gigantomachia down. Dabi and Shoto continued to clash, with the younger Todoroki realizing that the villain had tried to get their brother killed to punish Endeavor. Shoto angrily declared that Dabi had lost his mind, who laughed and agreed, stating that he didn’t feel anything anymore.

On the ground, Deku berated himself for being unable to get up, realizing that all would be lost if he couldn’t aid the fiber hero. However, just as the Nomus reached Best Jeanist, Lemillion intercepted them and used his quirk to punch them away at incredible speed.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 then showed Mirio thinking about the past, where he had seen Eri’s training and progress over six months and asked her to try using Rewind to restore his quirk.

Bakugo reveals his hero name

As Mirio realized that he couldn’t fend off the Nomus all by himself, he asked someone to help him. Bakugo noticed that the explosions he had used to save Deku earlier in season 6 episode 9 were different from his usual explosions. He referred to them as “particle-like explosions,” which were stronger and more powerful than the explosions he usually set off. He also realized that his desperation in a moment of crisis had caused his quirk to evolve.

Bakugo used his new power to coordinate with Mirio as the two formed a protective barrier around Best Jeanist, allowing the older hero to concentrate upon keeping Gigantomachia bound. He further declared his temporary hero name to his mentor, calling himself Great Explosion Murder Lord Dynamight, which almost everyone, even the League villains, considered cringey and too long.

Dabi tries to kill Shoto

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 then shifted its focus back to Shoto and Dabi’s confrontation, with both using their fire quirks midair. The latter grabbed his brother and hugged him, increasing his flames in an attempt to burn Shoto to death. He pitied his youngest brother for being in pain, who argued that it was Dabi whose body was burning up.

The villain laughed maniacally and stated that he was glad that his brother had been raised to be this kind, wondering how their father would feel upon seeing his masterpiece burnt to death by the flames of his greatest failure. He continued to mock the hero, who was still frozen in shock, urging him to see his youngest son being killed by his oldest. However, just then, Blackwhip separated the two, freeing Shoto from Dabi’s grip.

Deku, who could not move his hands or legs, used Float to lift himself up into the air and took inspiration from Asui, extending Blackwhip from his mouth and binding the flaming villain. The heat from Dabi’s flames prevented Deku from keeping Blackwhip activated, but the latter asserted that the villain’s quirk was his own, not his father’s. The hero also added that he had seen Endeavor trying to atone for his past mistakes, which finally snapped the No.1 hero out of his shock.

Gigantomachia falls asleep

Right as Dabi’s rant about Endeavor being responsible for him becoming a villain ended, the ropes binding Gigantomachia snapped and the giant stood up. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 revealed Deku’s newest quirk, which allowed him to sense an impending threat seconds before the event took place.

Deku immediately activated Blackwhip. However, before he could use it, Endeavor launched himself towards the giant and punched him hard enough for his arm brace to break off. The effect of the sedative, which Kirishima had tossed into Gigantomachia’s mouth in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 finally kicked in, sending the giant villain to sleep.

Shoto and Dabi continued to fight, while Mirio tackled one of the Nomus, remarking upon the strength and agility of its attacks. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 ended with shots of the heroes injured during the mission, while a still restrained Mr. Compress raged that he was not yet ready to give up his dream.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 preview

The title for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 13 was announced to be Last Stage. The preview showed the fight between the Todoroki brothers intensifying while Endeavor lay collapsed on the ground, having reached his limit. Other heroes like Rocklock and Present Mic began rushing towards the battlefield, while an injured Mr. Compress was shown escaping.

The narration and visuals suggest that the upcoming episode will focus on Spinner and Mr. Compress, with both villains unwilling to give up. The preview also depicted the heroes and Nomus clashing fiercely, with Bakugo collapsing on the ground once more.

Spinner was seen looking after an injured Shigaraki, while the narration suggested that the battle will soon come to an end. The lizard villain was shown fitting the preserved hand back on Shigaraki’s face and the new AFO holder transforming again.

