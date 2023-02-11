My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 preview: Dark Hero arc begins, Deku becomes a vigilante, and Jailbreaker causes mayhem

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 will be broadcast on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV in Japan on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST. The episode, titled Full Power!!, will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix internationally.

In the meantime, Studio BONES has released a preview for episode 19, and it appears like Deku's journey may take a darker turn. According to the preview, the anime will begin the Dark Hero arc, also known as the Black Hero arc, which is regarded as one of the best in the series. The upcoming arc will adapt manga chapters 307–328 and explore the damaged Hero society after the Paranormal Liberation War.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 kicks off the Dark Hero arc

Vigilante Deku’s debut

Deku as seen in the My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

The preview of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 showed a solemn Deku wearing his tattered hero outfit, mask, and Gran Torino's yellow scarf. He who was intended to be the emblem of peace and justice appears to have strayed and ended up, quite paradoxically, on the opposite side of justice.

Additionally, the preview does a good job of showing how the plot will become more sinister as Deku goes out into the streets of Japan alone to hunt down as many of the escaped criminals as he can while learning to use the One For All's powers to a fuller extent. This comes at a time when all of the heroes are being scrutinized by the public, and many have retired.

There will also be the issue of dealing with Shigaraki which made Deku leave U. A. High School. The preview shows him thinking on a variety of topics in the post-hero world, such as how if he fully understood the villains, things may have turned out differently.

Deku versus Jailbreaker

Jailbreaker as seen in the My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

Goto Imasuji or Jailbreaker is a villain affiliated with the League of Villains who appears in the My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 preview. He was imprisoned in Tartarus but was set free by All For One. Imasuji will appear in the next episode, causing mayhem and attempting to murder Grand in front of Turtle Neck and the citizens. Deku, on the other hand, will arrive just in time to save him. After that, fans can look forward to a spectacular rematch between Deku and Jailbreaker.

A brief recap of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18 showed Deku meeting with past heroes who have used and perfected the One for All. This took place while he was still unconscious. It was revealed during this meeting that Deku may be the final user of the One for All quirk, prompting him to decide to quit U. A. High School in order to protect his friends from Shigaraki's attacks, and instead combat the villains himself and save Shigaraki.

Meanwhile, it was shown how Endeavor and other heroes admitted their shortcomings in front of the public during a press event. But they then announced that they would be limiting their operations and that facilities such as the U. A. High School would be open to the public as shelters.

Poll : 0 votes