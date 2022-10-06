My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 preview hints at Mirko’s jaw-dropping fight against Nomus

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 has finally been released, focusing primarily on the mission of the number 5 Hero, Mirko. The rabbit-themed Hero has the mission of finding Dr. Garaki and capturing him before Tomura Shigaraki awakens once more. She appears to have to deal with numerous threats in the preview in order to complete her task.

Garaki is not alone, as he has several high-end Nomus that keep him safe from any kind of danger. Based on the preview of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2, Mirko will encounter several of these bio-weapons while trying to apprehend the scientist. Continue reading to learn more about what the preview revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2

Kaminari was also highlighted in the My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 preview

The preview begins with Deku narrating to viewers about the state of the Heroes’ raid at Garaki’s hospital. The boy explains that the villains have finally begun their attack on the city. Endeavor and his team are doing everything they can to stop the Nomus. We can see Aizawa fighting against a Nomu with drills for hands, while Enji is using his flames to attack a group of creatures.

Izuku continues by revealing that Mirko is the one in the middle of it all, as she is the one who infiltrated the hospital. The number 5 Hero is chasing Garaki before he has the chance to escape. As Midoriya talks, many pods containing high-end Nomus are liberating the monsters inside of them. Mirko is attacked by one of these terrifying creatures.

The high-end Nomus (Image via heroaca.com/ Studio Bones)

Meanwhile, Garaki runs towards the pod containing an unconscious Shigaraki. The doctor appears terrified, fleeing with as much of his research as he can. Shigaraki is unresponsive and completely surrounded by the liquid inside his chamber.

The green-haired Hero student continues by revealing the name of the episode, Mirko, the No. 5 Hero. As he does, another Pro-Hero is being attacked by a high-end Nomu. The preview later cuts to Midnight running around with Kaminari, who looks extremely concerned.

Mirko during the fight (Image via heroaca.com/ Studio Bones)

The official website for the series also released a short description of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2, as well as many stills depicting the events that will transpire. Most of the images mostly focus on Mirko, who can be seen smiling and fighting. Sadly, one image portrays the Hero bleeding heavily, which could imply that she has been severely hurt.

Fans can also see the five high-end Nomus that the Rabbit Hero will have to face during the episode. Lastly, there are many images of Denki and Midnight, implying they will be important at some point during My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2. The blonde boy does not look nearly as scared as in the preview, but his face still shows some worry.

Final thoughts

Denki looks concern by the war (Image via heroaca.com/ Studio Bones)

The sixth season of the anime adaptation of Horikoshi’s manga has begun with a bang. It seems like the true fight is just about to commence, with Mirko risking her life to prevent Shigaraki from being woken up. Her fight against the Nomus promises to be one of the most exciting battles in the series as of yet.

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 2 also placed Denki under the spotlight. Manga readers know that the electric-based Hero student will play a major role later in this arc. It looks like the show is already setting the stage for Kaminari’s big moment.

