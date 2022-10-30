My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 5 has fans praising bones' animation following Shigaraki's awakening

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 5 was released on Friday, October 29, 2022. The new episode continued the incredibly exciting war between heroes and villains, which the season is focusing on.

While bones Studio has provided exceptional animation quality throughout the season so far, let alone the entire series, this episode seems to have particularly impressed fans.

This is somewhat unsurprising, considering My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 5 primarily focuses on the grand spectacle that is Shigaraki’s awakening. The incredible destruction and fights that follow this moment have truly left an impact on fans, with many calling it bones’ best work yet for the series.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 5 has fans googly-eyed over incredible animation and direction of episode

KAE-Sensei ²ᶜ @toosaloose That was one of the best my hero academia episodes ever.

Bones came to play this season! Cmon! That was one of the best my hero academia episodes ever. Bones came to play this season! Cmon!

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 6 begins by returning to Dabi versus Hawks. Here the former has seemingly won by incinerating all the feathers from the latter’s Fierce Wings Quirk. With no means of combat or escape, all seems lost for Hawks, until Tokoyami arrives just in time to save the day.

After a couple of close calls, Tokoyami is able to escape with his mentor, successfully evacuating them from the Gunga Mountain Villa as Dabi is left to curse his carelessness. The episode then cuts to the Pro Heroes who are busy fighting the High Ends, with these heroes being under the impression that Shigaraki has died. However, they soon learn this isn’t the case.

Guts @StrugglerChad Collateral Damages..

(My Hero Academia S6 Ep. 5) Collateral Damages..(My Hero Academia S6 Ep. 5) https://t.co/Z5LqZG7z1Y

Shigaraki awakens, killing Pro Hero X-Less in the process. As this happens, Izuku Midoriya is told by One for All’s original user that Shigaraki is coming. The user says that someone transcendent who has broken away from the shackles of humanity has arrived. This is when Shigaraki uses his awakened Decay Quirk, beginning to destroy everything around him.

The Pro Heroes, meanwhile, are saved by Gran Torino, who is the first to realize what was happening and saves Present Mic’s life in the process, resultantly saving Dr. Garaki. Torino tells everyone else to run for their lives, as the Decay Quirk now functions as a chain reaction, meaning anyone who touches the giant wave of Decay will die from it.

Fans watch as the wave of Decay destroys the entire city, and soon, Shigaraki stands amidst nothingness. He calls Gigantomachia, awakening the beast, telling him it’s time to begin destroying everything. My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 5 ends here, teasing Endeavor versus Shigaraki next week.

SpookyAry @DetectiveAry My Hero Academia #118



With a powerful storyboard from Michio Fukuda, Ikuro Sato's reliable episode direction, and impressive staff effort this episode remains strong enough to keep the show going despite almost every episode having non-stop action My Hero Academia #118With a powerful storyboard from Michio Fukuda, Ikuro Sato's reliable episode direction, and impressive staff effort this episode remains strong enough to keep the show going despite almost every episode having non-stop action https://t.co/k60r9cO9Ve

Kamae㊙️ @Kama_ee



The best antagonist of My Hero Academia



#MyHeroAcademia Shigaraki is the king of his generation!The best antagonist of My Hero Academia Shigaraki is the king of his generation!The best antagonist of My Hero Academia #MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/E4kdalpkx3

Fans have particularly praised the Shigaraki section of the episode and how exceptionally animated and adapted it is. The episode’s storyboarding is a particular focus from fans, with many praising the pacing and adaptation choices made in the episode. Many are going as far as to say that the anime has surpassed the manga with this episode, a rare compliment to receive.

HeartLess Kidd @ForeverTTTrez Never in a million years I would think Bones could surpass lots of material in the manga. The way they are adapting these fight scenes is something I’ve always wanted to see from MHA. Shiggy blasting off so fast that it destroyed the surrounding area is too hype #MyHeroAcademia Never in a million years I would think Bones could surpass lots of material in the manga. The way they are adapting these fight scenes is something I’ve always wanted to see from MHA. Shiggy blasting off so fast that it destroyed the surrounding area is too hype #MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/uEsLSqkTn2

Many are also praising Shigaraki’s presence in the episode, calling him a true villain finally. Fans also seem pleased with the general animation of Shigaraki and the various action sequences in the episode, citing them as some of bones’ best work yet. This praise has also been extended to include bones’ anime-only scenes added to the episode.

Overall, it’s clear fans are incredibly happy with My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 5, with many touting it as one of the series’ best installments yet. With the season only just getting underway, fans are incredibly excited for what’s in store beyond My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 5.

