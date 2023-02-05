My Hero Academia season 6 part 2 teaser trailer confirms Black Hero Arc adaptation

A new teaser trailer for My Hero Academia season 6 was released on February 4, 2023, announcing the adaptation of the Black Hero Arc in the anime. This is arguably the most anticipated arc of the manga and will see Deku going rogue, shifting the tone of the entire anime.

The latest episode 18 of My Hero Academia season 6 showcased Deku meeting with past heroes who have used and developed the power of One for All. Their meeting led to the bombshell exposition that Deku might be the last user of the One for All quirk, putting even more responsibility on his shoulder. The episode ended with the subtitle "The Final Chapter Starts."

The next episode, which is scheduled to be released on February 11, 2023, will mark the beginning of the Black Hero Arc or the Dark Deku Arc.

Deku will be seen with a different personality in the Black Hero Arc of My Hero Academia season 6 part 2

The latest trailer for My Hero Academia season 6 part 2 was launched by TOHO animation on February 4, 2023, and showed previews of the anime's new Black Hero Arc, which will begin on February 11.

Deku can be seen in the trailer above with a completely different and somber personality, dressed up in his torn-up hero costume and Gran Torino's cape. Cour two of season 6 began with episode 14 on January 7, 2023, and will be reaching its climax with the Black Hero Arc.

In season 6 episode 18, we saw Deku quit UA High and go his separate way to stop the villains. He wrote a heartfelt letter to his friend, penning down his goodbyes, which saddened fans of the character. The episode also reveals to Deku more about the One for All quirk and how he might be the last person to ever wield this power.

My Hero Academia season 6 also released a new key visual featuring Deku in his torn-down hero costume, with Gran Torino's mask by his side. He is accompanied by all the previous users of the One for All quirk, depicting the burden of responsibility he carries on his shoulders.

In Black Hero Arc, Deku shows a much darker side to his personality, making him almost look like a villain in appearance. He is seen walking through the streets of Japan menacingly, trying to take down as many villains as he can with the help of his One For All powers.

However, Ochako Uraraka will play an important role in this arc, managing to re-establish hope inside of Deku. Along with her, other students from UA High such as Bakugo will also work together to pull Deku back from his spiral and hopelessness, making him realize that he has friends that care about him and will help him no matter what.

Conclusion

The Black Hero Arc will begin next week, giving fans a much-anticipated version of Deku that they have been waiting to see for a long time. This is the final chapter of the series and will increase the pacing towards an inevitable conclusion.

Kohei Horikoshi has revealed that he feels like he cannot keep drawing the characters for a long time, hinting towards a possible end for the manga series in 2023.

It will be interesting to see how the anime tackles the shift in tone of the Black Hero Arc and how impactful important character moments stand out to be. My Hero Academia's story is almost a decade in the making and fans will hope for it to receive a satisfying conclusion.

