My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15: Anime vs Manga comparison

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 was released on August 31, 2024, and with the return of Dabi, the production team again started playing with colors and delivering an eye-catching episode. However, just like the usual, there wasn't much improvisation to the source material and the only thing improvised was the fight choreography.

The episode saw Spinner successful in awakening Kurogiri's emotions after Mike failed to stop him from entering the central hospital. After this, the tide was shifted everywhere on the battlefield as Kurogiri's quirk distributed the villain equally, thus making it hard for the heroes to counter the villain's sneaky move.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 and has the author's opinion.

Comparing My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 to its chapters

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15: Kurogiri awakens

Spinner as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15, titled Butterfly Effect, adapted the remaining part of chapter 372, chapters 373-74, and a part of chapter 375. The episode commenced where it left off in the previous episode as Spinner barged into the hospital despite Mike's efforts.

As soon as he entered, he looked for Kurogiri and found him trapped inside a glass room, but to his despair, none of his followers followed him to the inside of the hospital. Mike took this opportunity and made him faint after knocking out the recorder device of All for One.

This also claimed down the crowd outside and they expressed their grief over how they were just following Spinner's lead. All of them then decided to march into the hospital.

Spinner urging Kurogiri to help Shigaraki (Image via Bones)

However, on his wits end, Spinner picked up one of Shigaraki's hands and attacked Kurogiri, begging him to help Shigaraki. This awakened him and he engulfed the entire hospital in his shadows.

The episode so far was entirely faithful to its source, with close to little improvisation in the direction and choreography. Just like the previous episode, this part of the episode was also focused on Spinner and his feelings for Shigaraki which he kept expressing through his march towards Kurogiri.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15: The battlefield shifts

Dabi and Toga (Twice) as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

On Okuto Island, Uraraka and the rest of the heroes were trying to neutralize the villains. Tsuyu was fooled into Toga's trap and this gave the latter a chance to swallow Twice's blood. Toga transformed into Twice and Kurogiri appeared to pick her up and transfer her to the field where Hawks was staying.

On the other hand, in Kamino Ward, Dabi had also awakened his quirk. His flames were taking a toll on the environment and changing the weather all around the world. Witnessing Shoto confused, Dabi expressed his desire to see Endeavor and see his grieved face. Kurogiri arrived there and granted his wish.

Toga using Twice's quirk (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 ended with Toga (Twice) and Dabi arriving on the battlefield where Endeavor and Hawks were fighting All for One. Toga immediately used Twice's quirk and launched the 'Sad Man's Death Parade.'

This part of My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15, especially Toga's Sad Man's Death Parade, was mostly CGI-based but not in a bad way. Leaving some scenes, the rest of the episode was faithful to the source with the spotlight on Dabi and his new transformation. The production team tried their best to make his awakened quirk look as aesthetic as possible and it could be seen in the episode.

