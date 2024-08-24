My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14: Shoji vs. Spinner begins as Koda gets a quirk awakening

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14, titled Together with Shoji, aired on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. In this episode, the spotlight is on Mezo Shoji (Tentacole), Koji Koda (Anima), and Present Mic as they face off against the heteromorph rioters led by Spinner and a Paranormal Liberation Front (PLF) adviser at the Central Hospital site.

The villains' goal is to free Kurogiri, who is locked up in the hospital. The episode sees Shoji's backstory while Koda undergoes a transformation, growing a horn that enhances his quirk's abilities. However, despite their best efforts, Spinner, bolstered by additional quirks from AFO, ultimately breaches their defenses and enters the hospital by the episode's end.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14: Shoji attempts to stop the heteromorph rebellion while Koda grows horns

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14 opening events: The Central Hospital becomes the battleground as Spinner leads the heteromorph uprising

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14 opens with a flashback to Shoji's childhood, showing the harsh treatment he endured in his home village due to his heteromorph appearance. In the present, just after news of Dabi's arrest spreads, Spinner leads a 15,000-strong heteromorph army to the Central Hospital to free Kurogiri.

The pro heroes, including Present Mic, Rock Lock, Shoji, and Koda, along with a small police force of 200, struggle to hold off the overwhelming enemy forces. In the chaos, Present Mic and Koda team up, though they get separated from Shoji.

Spinner in this episode (Image via Bones)

The heroes are caught off guard by the well-organized and coordinated attack, which soon overwhelms them. The rioters brand Koda, a heteromorph hero, as a traitor, further complicating the battle. A PLF adviser, stationed atop a building, directs the assault, inciting the army by recalling their history of oppression.

A flashback reveals Skeptic's instructions to the adviser to use this moment to realize Re-Destro's revolution. As the battle rages on, Spinner, now larger and enhanced with the Body Bulk quirk from AFO, leads the charge.

However, a flashback shows that the new quirks have clouded Spinner's mind, leaving him driven solely by a destructive urge to free Kurogiri and lay waste to everything in his path.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14: Shoji's backstory is revealed as Koda undergoes a transformation

Shoji vs. Spinner (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14, Shoji confronts Spinner with his Octablow, causing the rioters to pull back and protect their leader. Reminded of his own childhood oppression, Shoji questions the rioters' motives, contrasting their current violence with the heroes' past efforts to prioritize protecting civilians during the Jaku Hospital raid.

As Shoji fights back, demanding their plans and warning of consequences, his words create confusion among the rioters, who begin to question Spinner. Overwhelmed by the voices around him and with his mind growing foggier, Spinner struggles to maintain control.

Spinner with Scalemail in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14 (Image via Bones)

In a flashback, he remembers AFO giving him the Scalemail quirk, which was meant to enhance his defense if Body Bulk wasn't enough. He also recalls a conversation with Shigaraki about games.

Desperate to fulfill his mission and help Shigaraki, Spinner activates Scalemail, covering his body with hardened scales and overpowering Shoji. Meanwhile, Koda, concerned for his friend, recalls Shoji sharing his painful childhood memories with Class 1-A.

These flashbacks reveal how Shoji once saved a girl in his village, which made him appreciate his heteromorph abilities despite the discrimination he faced.

Koda grows horns (Image via Bones)

Inspired and motivated by his friend's determination to create a better future for heteromorphs and humans, Koda undergoes a transformation as his quirk awakens with emerging horns. Shoji, undeterred, continues to fight, questioning the rioters' resolve and urging them to seek better ways to bring about change.

Meanwhile in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14, the PLF adviser attempts to rally the rioters with a speech. Koda, recalling his mother's prediction that he would grow horns someday and her encouragement to stand up for what he believes in, uses his awakened abilities to send a flock of birds to knock the adviser off the building.

Koda in this episode (Image via Bones)

Another flashback reveals Shoji requesting Aizawa and All Might to assign him to the Central Hospital, aware of a potential heteromorph uprising. His resolve to create a better future for heteromorphs convinces the teachers to grant his request, with Koda volunteering to join him.

In the present, witnessing Shoji and Koda's determination, Present Mic acknowledges their growing strength, ready to support them.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14 closing scenes: Shoji confronts Spinner and Koda defeats the PLF adviser, yet their efforts fall short

Shoji fights Spinner (Image via Bones)

In the ending scenes of My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14, Shoji, with Present Mic's assistance, strikes Spinner with his Octospansion and questions him and the rioters about what they are truly protecting. He urges them not to let their scars be exploited or become consumed by revenge.

Spinner, sharing his own painful experiences, insists that their scars will never heal, motivating the rioters to continue fighting. As their morale rises, Spinner and the rioters press forward, overwhelming the heroes. The episode concludes with Spinner breaking into the hospital amid the chaos.

