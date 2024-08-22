My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14 preview and what to expect

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, animation studio BONES finally revealed the preview for My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14. The episode titled, 'Together with Shoji,' is set to be released on Saturday, August 24, 2024. It will be available to watch worldwide on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Izuku Midoriya rage after seeing what Shigaraki had done to other heroes. However, after Lemillion helped him compose himself, Deku used his newly acquired One For All Quirk, Gearshift against the villain. However, Shigaraki wasn't done as something more emerged from within him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14 will feature Shoji vs. Spinner

Spinner as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14 preview (Image via BONES)

As explained by the preview synopsis of the upcoming anime episode, Spinner is set to try and invade the central hospital to look for Kurogiri. Joining him in this task are thousands of heteromorphs who felt betrayed by society.

However, the heroes are not set to allow the heteromorphs to do as they please. This is especially evident from the episode title that addresses Shoji. Therefore, there is a good chance that the Class 1A student will take on the League of Villains member in a one-on-one fight to stop him from possibly hurting any innocent patients.

Koda might try to stop heteromorphs from entering the hospital in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14

Koji Koda as seen in the My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14 preview (Image via BONES)

As evident from the preview images, Mezou Shoji will likely fight Spinner in the upcoming episode. But that does not mean that the other heteromorphs will get to do as they please as Koji Koda will also be at the central hospital location. While Shoji is busy with Spinner, Koda will likely try to fend off the heteromorphs that were charging at the hospital.

Therefore, there is a good chance that the anime episode gives fans a memorable moment featuring Petting Hero: Anima. The only question is whether Koda will actually be able to handle his task or get overwhelmed by the sheer number of enemies.

Present Mic might play a key role in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14

Present Mic as seen in the My Hero Academia season 7 episode 14 preview (Image via BONES)

Present Mic will also play a key role in the upcoming battle near the central hospital. As fans might remember, Kurogiri was a nomu created from the corpse of Present Mic and Eraserhead's deceased friend Shirakumo. Hence, he will likely feel some responsibility to try and safeguard his friend from the villains.

That said, it is to be seen how Present Mic will contribute to the battle. Evidently, the fight will majorly focus on heteromorphs. Therefore, the chances of him fighting a big enemy in this story arc are very low.

