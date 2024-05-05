My Hero Academia season 7 opening theme spoils one of the biggest reveals of the series

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1 premiered on May 4, 2024, and fans have been over the moon as help has arrived from the United States of America to deal with the true evil, All for One, who is using Tomura Shigaraki's body to wreak havoc.

The episode centered around the commencement of the battle between Star and Stripe and TomurAFO, as the former showed the villain why the heroes still haven't given up against them.

While fans have appreciated the episode, Bones studio could be criticized for giving the fandom that enjoys partaking in anime openings a spoiler. The opening song of My Hero Academia season 7 revealed the human figure of Invisible Girl, which could be unveiled later in the sequel, thus spoiling it for the majority of the fandom.

One of the biggest reveals of My Hero Academia season 7 was spoiled in its opening

My Hero Academia season 7's opening song was performed by Toru Kitajima, more commonly known as TK from Ling Tosite Sigure. Fans were excited as they got to witness this new track during the premiere of the sequel's first episode, but things soon took a turn.

At the 0:37 timestamp of the opening song, fans can witness Toru Hagakure, the Invisible Girl, in her visible form. The majority of the fandom wasn't expecting her face to be revealed in such a manner by the production team of the sequel, and this left several individuals furious.

Toru Hagakure is one of the students of Class 1-A in My Hero Academia and she was introduced in episode 5. Her quirk, invisibility, has been in effect since her introduction, thus keeping her identity a secret. Fans could possibly get to see a glimpse of Hagakure during the U.A. Traitor arc in the second half of season 7.

To this day, Toru Hagakure has had minimal involvement in the plot of My Hero Academia and has been a supporting character in the title. Her quirk has become a running joke, with people not even realizing her presence.

During the U.S.J. arc, Toru teamed up with Mashirao, another student from Class 1-A, when Shigaraki attacked the training base. After the battle ended, Mashirao had no idea that Hagakure was present alongside him, while the latter kept singing praises about the former's strength. This could be considered her involvement in the plot so far.

Final thoughts (Spoilers!)

The reveal of Toru Hagakure might not come as a shock to the majority of the fandom, but this could impact the plot of the series. After a very long time, this character could be playing the role of one of the main protagonists in My Hero Academia season 7.

In the second half of the sequel, during the U.A. Traitor arc, the invisible girl will find the traitor who was continuously leaking information about the U.A. High School and its staff to the villains. A glimpse of her face will also be revealed during this scenario. However, with the production team having already revealed her identity in the opening song, the 'wow factor' of her character may be affected in the future.

