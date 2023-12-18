My Hero Academia season 7 trailer "doesn't look so good," comment hardcore fans

On Friday, December 15, 2023, the trailer for My Hero Academia season 7 was confusingly released just hours ahead of the series’ Jump Festa 2024 Super Stage. While some theorize that the trailer was meant to go out after the Super Stage rather than before, fans nevertheless got an early look at what the seventh season has to offer.

While fans were unsure of what to expect from My Hero Academia season 7, given recent issues the anime has faced, many were optimistic ahead of the latest trailer’s release. This was even with the news that a fourth franchise film would be produced alongside the seventh season, a choice that had previously led to a subpar fifth season with the third film’s production.

Unfortunately, it seems this optimism was misplaced, as fans of the anime series are disappointed with My Hero Academia season 7 based on the latest trailer. Even leakers (who are typically the most enthusiastic about the series’ productions) are going as far as to say that the new season “doesn’t look so good.”

My Hero Academia season 7’s reception is off to a bad start

Why fans are upset, explained

While the original trailer post on X (formerly Twitter), which many fans responded to, has since been deleted, the negative views towards My Hero Academia season 7 are still on social media. Unsurprisingly, fans are specifically pointing to the animation quality based on what was present in the roughly two-minute-long trailer for the series.

This is unsurprising due to the aforementioned controversy of the franchise’s fourth film being produced alongside the seventh season of the television anime series. This previously occurred with the fifth season and the third film and resulted in a season with animation some went as far as to call “wooden.”

My Hero Academia season 7 trailer is not garnering positive response from fans and leakers alike (Image via X/@RukasuMHA)

While fans obviously can’t pass full judgment on My Hero Academia season 7 until it releases in May 2024, the trailer is far from encouraging at the time of this article’s writing. One of the most telling aspects of the seventh season’s apparent quality is the response of series leaker and X user @RukasuMHA to the trailer, as seen in the embedded image above.

With leakers typically being the most optimistic voices of reason amongst the series’ community due to their passion for the series, @RukasuMHA’s unflinching criticism is a bad sign. While hope still exists that the trailer is merely a bad representation of the seventh season, it seems that history is set to repeat itself.

Fan reaction

Fan complaints on the My Hero Academia season 7 trailer are unflinching and relentless (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unsurprisingly, fans claim that the My Hero Academia season 7 trailer’s greatest weaknesses are its still and background shots. Fans are specifically pointing to these scenes as lacking the “impact and gravitas” that those from earlier seasons of the series had in spades. Similarly, some are going as far as to say that Studio Bones will never reach the peak of the series’ first three seasons.

Meanwhile, others point out that history is repeating itself with the fourth movie, questioning if Bones learned anything from season 5’s mistake. Some are even going as far as to say that Bones is simply doing too much too fast with the series, resulting in subpar animation and products across the board.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.