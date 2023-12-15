My Hero Academia season 7 trailer confirms release date and more

My Hero Academia season 7 had been long awaited by fans of the series, and studio Bones has finally released the first trailer a few hours ahead of the Jump Festa 2024 event. Furthermore, the trailer confirms that the season will come out on May 4, 2024, and some story events were also shown.

As of this writing, it is difficult to say how much of the last arc My Hero Academia season 7 will cover, which is worth considering. However, following Bones' structure since the second season, it is very likely that this one will have 25 episodes, especially considering how long the final War arc is.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia season 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

My Hero Academia season 7 gets a confirmed release date and more details

Through Toho Animation, My Hero Academia season 7 has finally gotten its first promotional trailer, showcasing some of the plot points of the buildup to the final War arc and confirming the release date, May 4, 2024. There is no confirmation of how many episodes this season will have, although it could follow the pattern of having 25, as has been the case since the second one.

Furthermore, the trailer doesn't give away much, other than the heroes and Deku's class gearing up and training for the final battle, showing glimpses of most of the main cast, with All Might reminiscing. It also showed the League of Villains, focusing more on Tomura Shigaraki and All For One and their tug-of-war to control the former's body.

Perhaps the most exciting parts were the small glimpses of Shigaraki and Star and Stripes's battle, which was divisive in the manga, and fans will hope that the anime does a much better job.

What My Hero Academia season 7 is going to cover.

The following season is bound to cover the last portion of Kohei Horikoshi's manga. However, considering that the source material hasn't been concluded, it is very likely that an eighth will be necessary. However, Bones Studio will have a lot of material to adapt since this is the longest arc in the series, with many plot points, such as the battles with Shigaraki and All For One.

Shigaraki Vs. Star and Stripes will be one of the main points of the season. Still, this could also feature All For One's battle with Endeavor, some of Dabi's fight with Shoto Todoroki, and perhaps some of Himiko Toga vs. Ochako Uraraka. There will also be a lot of emphasis on a traitor in the school and their role in the arc, mainly for preparing for the final battle.