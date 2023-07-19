My Hero Academia spoilers confirm that Toga and Ochaco were never going to have a happy ending

My Hero Academia spoilers for chapter 395 reveal the conclusion of Toga vs Ochaco's fight in a heart-wrenching way. One might say, from all the flashbacks, and the build-ups, that their fight was never going to have a happy ending. However, mangaka Horikoshi has done a fabulous job of instilling a cathartic effect through the outcome of the battle.

The previous chapter highlighted the nightmarish childhood that Himiko Toga had experienced in a world that judged people based on their quirks. However, despite being on the other side of the battle, Ochaco could understand where Toga was coming from.

Ultimately, her words reached Toga's heart, and the latter managed to get over her traumatic experiences and embraced Ochaco with a bright smile. The recent My Hero Academia spoilers have captured the aftermath of the battle, and presented the fate of one of the characters in a heart-wrenching way.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia manga

My Hero Academia spoilers for chapter 395 hints at Himiko Toga's death

My Hero Academia spoilers have shown the aftermath of the Ochaco vs Toga battle in the manga. The official translation of chapter 395, titled What Lies Beyond My Happiness, will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 33, on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academia, depicts a harsh and unforgiving world in the manga and presents the dynamics of hero versus villain in a beautiful and thought-provoking way. In this world, a certain girl named Himiko Toga with a unique quirk, finds herself in constant flux of chaos that pervades around her and turns her childhood into a traumatic experience.

Ochaco's traumatic past (Image via Kohei Horikoshi)

However, in My Hero Academia spoilers, it has been revealed that Ochaco was able to change Himiko Toga's worldview. Earlier, Toga believed in the League of Villains' vision of destroying the existing world to create a new one.

This new society would accommodate people with seemingly "dangerous" quirks, or the quirks that go against the existing norm of the present society. This societal divide of people based on quirks is what gave birth to the concept of villains in the first place. Toga too, was an unfortunate victim of this divide.

However, Ochaco's words reached her heart, and she realized that the existing world wasn't that bad. In fact, she realized that the world was worth protecting.

Ochaco's words reach Himiko Toga (Image via Kohei Horikoshi)

The My Hero Academia spoilers also show Toga in a new light. She realizes that if only people had treated her during her childhood as Ochaco did, then perhaps, she could have used her quirk to save people, instead of ending lives.

The aftermath of the battle saw Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga lying on the ground, fully exhausted. Moreover, the recent My Hero Academia spoilers have also shown that Toga gave all of her blood to Ochaco just to save her. She drank the blood of Ochaco and transformed into her and used the transfusion technique to heal Ochaco's body.

My Hero Academia spoilers further show Himiko Toga releasing a bird as it flies away to the open sky. It's a powerful panel that draws the reader's mind back to chapter 392, where a flashback had shown that Toga killed a sparrow and sucked its blood in her childhood.

The imagery implies that Toga doesn't just release the bird but also frees herself from the trauma that ate her from the inside, bit by bit, and turned her into a "villain." All of it was possible because of Ochaco, the hero, who truly understood the real Toga.

Toga and Ochaco lying beside each other in My Hero Academia spoilers 395 (Image via Twitter)

According to the My Hero Academia spoilers, the chapter ends with Ochaco and Toga lying beside each other. Both were unconscious and Toga was shown to be returning to her original self. It's logical to assume that Himiko Toga has breathed her last. Thus, the fight between Ochaco versus Himiko Toga ends in a bittersweet way.

