My Hero Academia: Vigilantes finally becoming canon has Koichi fans over the moon

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a prequel to Kohei Horikoshi’s popular superhero manga series. It revolves around Koichi Haimawari, an unlicensed Hero whose Quirk allows him to slide over plain surfaces by emitting a repelling force from his hands and feet.

When he and Kazuho Haneyama, a street performer, are harassed by a gang, they are rescued by the vigilante known as Knuckleduster. Recognizing Koichi’s potential, Knuckleduster encourages him to become a vigilante.

The question of whether My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is canonical has been a topic of interest among fans. Similar to all the My Hero Academia films, this prequel is generally accepted as canonical, primarily because several characters appear in both the original and the spin-off. But the inclusion of the protagonist from Vigilantes in the latest issue of the manga firmly establishes its canonical status.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

How Chapter 424 makes My Hero Academia: Vigilantes canon

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 424 is set to release in Japan on Monday, June 3, 2024. However, the spoilers and raw scans that have dropped early suggest that the series is very close to wrapping things up, although it is not quite there yet. The mangaka himself has confirmed the same. But the Final War has come to an end.

Fans are particularly thrilled about the return of Koichi Haimawari in this chapter. Koichi, who finally became a Pro-Hero at the end of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, had relocated to America. This means this is the first time he is returning to Japan.

It is understood that Koichi is part of the Reconstruction Project, joining a host of other heroes from across the world who have come to help Japan. With all of their Quirks combined, it is expected that their work will be done soon.

How have fans reacted to Koichi’s appearance in Chapter 424

Koichi as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Shueisha)

It is only one panel in which the protagonist of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes shows up, but it has already generated massive positive feedback from fans of the series. The excitement could also come from the possibility that Koichi may have a different role to play in the final chapters, although this cannot be confirmed. Here is how My Hero Academia fans reacted to Koichi's brief appearance:

“He's back in Japan 😭😭 my goat returns,” wrote a fan upon seeing the panel that confirms Koichi's return.

“glad he made an appearance,” wrote another.

For some this appearance was unexpected:

“I DIDN'T *** NOTICE THAT- OH MY GOD I FORGOT HIS BAN TO THE US WAS OVER- oh my god, my boy, the HAULER,” tweeted a fan.

There are however others who have not been impressed either with the cameo of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes protagonist or the way the manga ended the Final War:

“cant even be happy for the koichi appearance, everything else is so disappointing” commented one underwhelmed fan.

“What the hell is he smiling about, the country is in ruins,” complained another unhappy follower.

But the majority have been positive, commenting on different aspects:

“Koichi finally is here. Now he will have to go to UA and teach the students and to meet deku” hoped an X user.

“I find it really funny that Hori redesigned the face visor. My brother in christ, the original was WAY to big 😅 possibly it also looked weird from the side angle if drawn with the OG proportions,” noted another.

Hopefully, Horikoshi will have something more for the character but only time will tell. Still, fans will be looking forward to seeing Koichi, whether in the manga or a future anime adaptation.

Related links:

My Hero Academia's Final War Ending Explained

Deku did save Shigaraki in the end, and My Hero Academia fans just don't realize it

Why the My Hero Academia timeskip is the best thing Horikoshi could've done, explained