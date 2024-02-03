My Hero Academia: Who is Nejire Hado's love interest? Explained

Nejire Hado from My Hero Academia is most famously known for her affiliation to U.A. High School's The Big 3. Hence, it is very clear to the fans that she is one of the strongest heroes in the school. However, fans are not just interested in her strength as a hero, but also in her personal life.

As evident to fans after watching the anime, besides Yuyu Haya, the people that are closest to Nejire Hado are the other two students who are part of the Big 3 - Mirio Togata and Tamaki Amajiki. Given that they are the boys she is closest to, is Nejire Hado interested in either one of them as a romantic partner?

My Hero Academia: Does Nejire Hado have a love interest?

Nejire Hado as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia manga hasn't really stated whether Nejire Hado has a love interest or not. However, after analyzing her behavior around the boys from the Big 3, i.e., Mirio Togata and Tamaki Amajiki, there is reason to believe that Nejire may be interested in Tamaki.

This is because Nejire Hado has been shown to call Tamaki Amajiki by his first name "Amakiji." Meanwhile, she calls Mirio Togata by his family name "Mirio." Considering how calling people by their given name is an obvious sign of closeness when it comes to people in Japan, there is good reason to believe that Nejire considers herself close to Tamaki, or at least wants to be closer to him

Tamaki Amajiki as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

Moreover, Nejire also revealed that she found Tamaki's anxious personality silly. To top it off, she also gave him a nickname, calling him "kitten-hearted." This indicated that she liked to tease him, which could be a sign that she liked to grab his attention.

The odd part is that Tamaki Amajiki, who is evidently very quick to react negatively in response to any remarks that people pass on him, is shown to be okay with Nejire's nickname for himself. This could be a sign that Tamaki himself felt comfortable with Nejire and might have some romantic interest in her.

Tamaki Amajiki and Nejire Hado as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

The manga has also given fans such hints through the fact that, despite Tamaki's personality, he tolerates Nejire's talkative attitude toward himself. Moreover, he does not shy away from keeping her personality in check if the same is required.

Tamaki Amajiki also seems to have a sense of appreciation and admiration for Nejire. This was revealed during Nejire's pageant performance in the U.A. School Festival Arc. He compared her to an innocent fairy and did not back away from congratulating her in front of everyone. Nevertheless, the manga hasn't yet revealed whether Tamaki's admiration is platonic or whether are there any romantic feelings hidden within them.

Tamaki Amajiki as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

While there might be some fans who think that their possible relationship was odd, there is some history behind their closeness.

When Nejire first arrived at U.A., everyone believed that she looked down on them due to her strong quirk. However, it was Tamaki who approached her, allowing her to be her cheerful self. That incident might have been the trigger point for the two characters to form some admiration for each other.