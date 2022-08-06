My Hero Academia: Why did Bakugo fight Deku?

Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo have been rivals in My Hero Academia for a long time.

Given recent events in the manga, now is a good time for a retrospective look into their rivalry. These students had fought in the Battle Trials before, but their rematch was far more personal. For reference, their fight occurred in the Provisional Hero License Exams arc.

Deku versus Bakugo is a pivotal moment in My Hero Academia. This match was the culmination of many bitter feelings. Consequently, this article will explain why it happened in the first place and what led up to it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

What is main reason Bakugo wanted rematch with Deku in My Hero Academia?

Some context before their fight

When All Might finally defeated All For One in the Hideout Raid arc, he used up the rest of his embers from the OFA Quirk. Keep in mind that he already gave his power to Deku and was on borrowed time in My Hero Academia.

Bakugo might be a brash personality, but he is also very perceptive. He noticed how Deku was unhappy while everybody celebrated All Might's victory that day.

Bakugo realized that when All Might said, "it's your turn now," he was likely referring to Deku. This was the best possible explanation for his adverse reaction.

Remember that Bakugo was always suspicious of Deku's powers. However, he didn't get to ask about it until shortly after the Provisional Hero License Exams.

In the middle of the night, Bakugo asked Deku to meet him in Ground Beta, the same place they once fought.

Bakugo felt deeply insecure about Deku

My Hero Academia finally explained why Bakugo was always so antagonistic towards Deku. When they were children, Deku was Quirkless and had no special powers. However, when he arrived at U.A. High School, he was getting stronger and stronger.

Bakugo felt that he would eventually be surpassed at this rate. Like Deku, he also looked up to All Might in My Hero Academia.

However, when it became clear that Deku was the OFA successor, Bakugo felt he was weak and powerless. He couldn't understand why All Might didn't choose him.

His deep-seated insecurities are what drive him in My Hero Academia. Bakugo could only take out his frustrations by fighting Deku. It was a long and intense battle, yet Bakugo was the one who emerged victorious.

All Might clears up air between them

Shortly after the rematch, All Might told Deku and Bakugo to stop fighting. He explained his main reasoning for choosing his OFA successor.

When the Sludge Villain kidnaped Bakugo, Deku tried to save him despite his lack of powers. All Might was moved by his courageous act and believed that Deku was more than worthy of becoming a hero, which is why he transferred the OFA Quirk to him.

By comparison, he knew that Bakugo was already a strong fighter with his Explosion Quirk. All Might didn't need to do anything with him.

The hero already knew that Bakugo would achieve greatness one day. With that explanation, All Might finally cleared the air between Deku and Bakugo.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far