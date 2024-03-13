My Hero Academia: Why is Lady Nagant so strong? Her Quirk explained

My Hero Academia has a very varied female cast, and Lady Nagant is one of those characters who stand out the most, mainly because she is arguably the most powerful female antagonist in the series. She made a solid first impression during the Deku Vigilante arc and her backstory of how the Hero Public Safety Commission constantly corrupted her made her sympathetic throughout the arc.

Therefore, many people in the My Hero Academia fandom have wondered how Lady Nagant was so powerful and able to keep up with a much stronger version of Deku, who already had a certain control of multiple Quirks. That is mostly down to her experience and mastery of her Quirk, making her, back in her heyday, one of the deadliest Pro Heroes in the entire series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining why Lady Nagant is so powerful in My Hero Academia

One of the main reasons Lady Nagant is so strong is her experience as an assassin for the Hero Public Safety Commission. She constantly went after targets and did the organization's dirty work, which is why she could master hand-to-hand combat. That is why she was even praised by villains like All For One, who wanted her services to bring down the current One For All user, Izuku "Deku" Midoriya.

Her Rifle Quirk, the ability to turn her shoulder into a rifle, is her most famous ability, but she stands out because she manages to get the most out of this power through sheer skills alone. Snipe, a prominent Pro Hero, mentioned this during a TV interview, stating that he has to rely on his Quirk to get a good aim while Lady Nagant can hit her target through mastery of this skill.

Before going up against Deku, All For One gave Lady Nagant another Quirk, Air Walk. This gave her the possibility to walk on air, as the name suggests, and more angles to shoot with her Rifle Quirk. She also had a considerable amount of endurance since she withstood the unnamed self-destruction Quirk All For One installed in her and contributed to the battle of the final War arc for the heroes' side.

Lady Nagant's impact on the story

There is no denying that Lady Nagant was one of the most positive aspects of My Hero Academia season 6 for most of the fandom. Many people praised her character design and backstory, thus giving the Pro Heroes a more individualistic approach to morality. Lady Nagant had her own interpretation of justice and even lost her optimism in the process.

Her battle with Deku is regarded as one of the best in the series, with people praising the way she used her Quirks. Her relationship with Hawks, while not fully developed, was also a welcomed decision that added another layer to their characters.

