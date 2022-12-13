My Hero Academia: Why do most people only have one Quirk?

My Hero Academia characters typically only have a single Quirk, and that's for a very good reason.

As much as 80% of the global population is born with a supernatural ability known as Quirks. These powers range from very situational to extremely versatile. That said, it's completely unnatural to have more than one Quirk in My Hero Academia. Only a select few can do so under special circumstances.

In the latter half of My Hero Academia, it's made abundantly clear why users shouldn't have multiple Quirks, unless their body was made to specifically deal with them. Remember, this is a relatively new phenomenon in terms of history, so humans are still evolving to handle Quirks.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain major spoilers from the manga.

There's a reason why having multiple Quirks isn't commonplace in My Hero Academia

Most bodies can only handle one Quirk

Quirks greatly affect a person's biological functions, since they are genetically passed down in My Hero Academia. Their bodies already put a lot of effort into maintaining a single Quirk. Having any more will cause a massive overload. The user would eventually die from too much stress on the body.

In fact, that's the main reason why so many OFA users have died young. My Hero Academia Chapter 304 explains how they all had their own individual Quirks in addition to the OFA Quirk. Eventually, their bodies started to fail them over time, which resulted in their early departures.

They didn't realize it until All Might and Izuku Midoriya outlived their predecessors, since they didn't have any powers by the time they inherited the OFA Quirk.

This is precisely why Mirio shouldn't be a OFA user

My Hero Academia would have been a lot different had Mirio Togata inherited the OFA Quirk. All Might had intended to give it to Mirio before his fateful encounter with Izuku Midoriya. Of course, this decision unintentionally saved Mirio's life, since it would've been shortened by holding two Quirks.

The Class 3-B student would've been extremely powerful in this state. He would've combined the raw power of the OFA Quirk with the evasiveness of the permeation Quirk. He could easily defeat most villains in this state. Of course, he wouldn't have been able to do it for very long.

Assuming that Mirio was given the OFA Quirk, it's very unlikely that he would've found another successor in time before his eventual death in My Hero Academia. Midoriya was very lucky that he was born Quirkless, since he wouldn't have any problems with the power transfer.

There are exceptions to the rule

Fans may be asking why Midoriya is able to hold multiple Quirks. The OFA Quirk is able to stockpile the powers of the previous users. Over the course of several generations, their Quirk Factors were merged into the OFA Quirk. This is why Midoriya can use different abilities.

It also helps that he trained his mind and body so it could better handle multiple Quirks. This is also why AFO, Gigantomachia, and Shigaraki can use so many different powers. Their bodies are built to carry that heavy burden, mainly through several modifications and upgrades.

It's no surprise that all the above characters are considered some of the strongest in the entire My Hero Academia series. They have a versatile move-set that gives them many different approaches to battle.

