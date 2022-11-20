My Hero Academia Season 6: Gigantomachia’s past with Mina and Kirishima, explained

Even before My Hero Academia Season 6, Gigantomachia had already left a lasting impression on Eijiro Kirishima and Mina Ashido.

In the span of a single moment, the villain unknowingly changed the course of life for those young heroes. What he did in the past is still relevant in the present day, since all three characters played a central role in the eighth episode of My Hero Academia Season 6.

Gigantomachia is the second most destructive force in the Paranormal Liberation War, right behind his master Tomura Shigaraki. The stakes are extremely high since the heroes cannot afford a reunion between them. Ironically, the hulking brute may be responsible for his own downfall.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views

Gigantomachia's relationship with Mina and Kirishima changes everything in My Hero Academia Season 6

They met before on a very fateful day

The most recent episode of My Hero Academia Season 6 was built on this very moment. Back when Kirishima and Mina were in middle school, Gigantomachia threatened a few students in regard to the Springer Hero Agency. The villain got lost in his search for that location.

Kirishima knew right away that Gigantomachia didn't have good intentions. Unfortunately, he was paralyzed by fear and couldn't do anything to help those students. Luckily for them, Mina built up the courage to stand up to Gigantomachia and give him false directions.

Although the villain left them alone, Mina was completely shaken by the experience. Kirishima also questioned whether or not he could be a hero if he was too hesitant in saving another person's life. There's a reason why Gigantomachia is feared in My Hero Academia Season 6.

The villain unintentionally created a hero that day

With that said, Gigantomachia did kickstart the eventual rise of Kirishima. The incident near the middle school caused the young student to reconsider his life choices. Kirishima was very self-conscious of Mina since he couldn't display the same courage that she had.

He angrily threw a book at his shelf, only to start up a very old recording featuring Crimson Riot. The reckless hero talked about how fear is a common trait in the bravest people. He reworked his fear so that he was more afraid of someone else dying than himself.

This greatly motivated Kirishima, who decided he was going to attend U.A. High School. He dyed his hair red and became far more outgoing. Kirishima ended up impressing Mina with his newfound look at life. More importantly, he trained himself very hard by My Hero Academia Season 6.

Kirishima got to repay his debt to Mina

At the start of My Hero Academia Season 6, Kirishima had already improved his skills with the Hardening Quirk. He fought multiple villains by this point in the story. It was about time he got to stand up to Gigantomachia. My Hero Academia Season 6 is a major turning point for his character.

The U.A. students needed to chuck a sedative in his mouth so the villain could fall asleep. Mina was very close to finishing the job, but she froze in fear upon recognizing Gigantomachia. Thankfully, she was pushed away at the last second by Kirishima, right before she could get crushed.

Using his Unbreakable form, Kirishima was able to survive the attack. With newfound determination, he proceeded to climb up Gigantomachia's arm so he could throw a sedative canister in his mouth. By the looks of it, Kirishima could potentially turn the tables in My Hero Academia Season 6.

