My Hero Academia: Why Toga transformed into Tsuyu, explained

My Hero Academia readers should know why Himiko Toga decided to transform into Tsuyu Asui in the latest manga chapter.

The villain had previously collected blood samples from both Tsuyu and Ochako Uraraka. She could've easily transformed into either of them in My Hero Academia Chapter 375 since that's how her Quirk is supposed to work. She needs to drink somebody's blood to change her appearance into theirs.

Of course, she went with a strategic decision by choosing Tsuyu. There are several factors that went into Toga's brilliant plan in My Hero Academia. Even though she drank Twice's blood shortly afterwards, Toga still needed a brief diversion in case anybody caught onto her.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It also contains major spoilers from the manga.

Here's a speculative look at why Toga needed to transform into Tsuyu in My Hero Academia

Some prior context

we have flashback of the fight between toga, tsuyu and ochako

Toga's plan relied on her drinking Twice's blood in My Hero Academia Chapter 375. However, this would prove difficult since multiple heroes were already fighting her on Okuto Island, including Tsuyu and Ochako. They planned to make sure at least four heroes kept a watchful eye on Toga.

With some quick thinking and a plan on her part, Toga tricked Tsuyu into destroying the wrong vial, which contained a strange chemical that attracted several Nomu in the area. This is the distraction that Toga needed to transform into Tsuyu.

Toga's reason for choosing Tsuyu

First and foremost, it would be much easier to get close enough to Tsuyu than Ochako since the latter can use the Zero Gravity Quirk just by touching someone with her fingertips in My Hero Academia. Toga plays a very risky game if she gets within proximity.

The villain also needed to ensure that Tsuyu attacked her fake blood capsule with her tongue since it would start a chain reaction with the Nomu chasing after her. Toga would then capitalize on this fatal mistake by taking down Tsuyu and transforming into her.

In the end, Toga knew it would be much easier to get closer to Tsuyu in My Hero Academia. The hero was the only person who could realistically destroy the fake blood capsule and put those plans into motion. The plan also wouldn't work if she became Ochako since Tsuyu would likely attack her as a precaution.

The villain also needed to transform without anyone seeing her

Every Quirk has a drawback in My Hero Academia, regardless of whether it's minor or major. In Toga's case, a gray color goop would suddenly appear whenever she would transform into somebody. She couldn't just transform into Tsuyu without making it obvious it was her.

This is why Toga needed a distraction before transforming. When the Nomu finally drew everybody's attention with their powerful blasts, she was able to make the switch without a problem. By the time a hero noticed there were two different Tsuyus, it's very likely they would be hesitant for a brief moment.

Toga would only need a second to drink Twice's blood while everybody was caught off guard. Tsuyu gave her the perfect opportunity to do so. She was simply a victim of circumstances in this situation. Toga always makes sure to choose her victims carefully.

