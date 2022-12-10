My Hero Academia Chapter 375: Twitters users beg Horikoshi to give Ochako a Quirk awakening

My Hero Academia Chapter 375 puts Ochako Uraraka in a dangerous position, which is why some fans want her to awaken her Quirk.
Kohei Horikoshi is giving shape to a really tense battle at the Gunga Mountain Villa. Endeavor and Hawks are heavily injured, but they still have to deal with a fully restored AFO, along with reinforcements from Dabi and several Twice clones. Their chances are not looking good in My Hero Academia Chapter 375.
Ochako Uraraka and Himiko Toga have also been sent here via Kurogiri's portals. Considering all the heavyweights on that battlefield, Ochako is definitely the underdog in My Hero Academia Chapter 375. Many readers feel that she only stands a chance with a Quirk awakening.
"I beg of you Horikoshi" - My Hero Academia Chapter 375 readers want Ochako to receive a major power-up
A brief synopsis of her Zero Gravity Quirk
Ochako is mostly a rescue hero by the time of the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 375. Although she does have martial arts training, she prefers to play a supporting role on the field instead. The Zero Gravity Quirk gives her the ability to remove gravity from anything she touches with her fingertips.
She often uses her Quirk to gather debris from a destroyed area. Not only can she clean up after disaster zones, she can also create some distance and defend herself with floating rubble. Best of all, Ochako can remove her own weight to stay in the air, giving her extra mobility.
However, as of My Hero Academia Chapter 375, Ochako's Quirk has some glaring weaknesses. She is limited by the objects she can move around, too many of which cause her to struggle. Worst of all, she has to get within a certain range in order to implement the Quirk, which is not feasible against long-range fighters like AFO or Dabi.
Fans beg Horikoshi to give her a Quirk awakening
Of course, the solution to Ochako's problems could be a Quirk awakening. There are very rare instances where a person can further develop their powers under stress. As shown in the above tweet, a bunch of readers have been asking Horikoshi to give Ochako some love after My Hero Academia Chapter 375.
It would be nice to see heroes get Quirk awakenings for once, since it's mostly been villains so far.
On a related note, some readers are also hoping for a potential interaction between Ochako and fellow Class 1-A student Shoto Todoroki. He should be making his way towards Dabi's current location by this time.
Fans can only speculate about her full Quirk potential after My Hero Academia Chapter 375. One netizen pointed out that it needs to be strong enough for Ochako to convincingly share the battlefield with AFO.
Of course, not every reader believes that Ochako needs a Quirk awakening. Remember, AFO's biggest weakness is underestimating his opponents, like he did with Kyoka Jiro in Chapter 355.
With that said, most readers seemingly want Ochako to awaken her powers. The tweet mentioned below is another example of what she could potentially do with the Zero Gravity Quirk after My Hero Academia Chapter 375.
Right now, it's not looking good for Ochako and the remaining heroes at Gunga Mountain Villa. At her current rate, there's no way she can deal with so many Twice clones in the same area. She can't possibly grab them all to activate her powers.
Ochako really does stick out in the panel below, especially when compared to some of the strongest heroes and villains in the series. Of course, fans should never count the underdogs out.
Final thoughts
By the time My Hero Academia Chapter 375 was released, the villains had been mounting a comeback against the heroes.
At some point, Ochako could really use a major overhaul to her Zero Gravity Quirk. Readers can only hope that Horikoshi gives her the means to survive on the battlefield.
