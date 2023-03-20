My Home Hero episode 1 release date, where to watch, cast, countdown, and more

Naoki Yamakawa’s Seinen thriller, My Home Hero, is one of the highly lauded manga series that has garnered a lot of praise for its unique take on the psychological narrative, emphasizing realistic elements through a gripping plot. Since the series falls within the Seinen demographic, it caters to a mature audience, as the story comprises violence, substance abuse, and profanity.

After finally being greenlit to receive an anime adaptation, My Home Hero is scheduled to make its debut on April 2, 2023. Takashi Kamei, one of the most renowned directors in the industry, is helming the series at Tezuka Productions. Chia Fujikawa will perform the opening theme song, Ai no Uta ("Song of Love"), and Dizzy Sunfist will sing the ending theme song, Decided.

My Home Hero episode 1 will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll

Release date, countdown, and streaming platforms

My Home Hero episode 1 is set to air on Sunday, April 2, 2023, on Tokyo MX and BS NTV at 11:30 pm JST.

The episode will also run on other broadcasting stations, including A-TX and Channel Neco. Since Crunchyroll has licensed the airing of My Home Hero outside of Southeast Asia, fans worldwide can catch the series' latest episode exclusively on its platform for free.

For non-subscribers, Crunchyroll’s free version comes with many advertisements. For the uninterrupted experience and several other platform perks, viewers can switch to Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo) and get a 14-day free trial. The release date and time for My Home Hero episode 1 in each country may differ due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings for the upcoming episode:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, April 2, 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, April 2, 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, April 2, 10:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Sunday, April 2, 2:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, April 2, 8 pm

Central European Time: Sunday, April 2, 3.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, April 3, 12 am

Philippines time: Sunday, April 2, 9:30 pm

Brazil Time: April 2, 11:30 am

The official cast members of My Home Hero

Junichi Sawabe, one of the most renowned voice actors in the anime industry, known for his roles as Yami Sukehiro in Black Clover, Archer in the Fate franchise, and Daiki Aomine in Kuroko no Basket, will be voicing Tetsuo Tosu in My Home Hero.

Meanwhile, Sayaka Ohara, who plays Ezra Scarlet in Fairy Tail, Lelouch Lamperouge in Code Geass, and Elsie Crimson in Edens Zero, will be portraying the role of Tetsuo's wife, Kasen Tosu. Kentou Itou will voice Kyoichi Majima, one of the key members besides Nobuto in the crime syndicate.

Kentou is popularly known for his memorable performances as Hirotaka Nifuji in Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku and Doppo Kannonzaka in Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle. Kentou has been recently signed up to play Hoshino Aquamarine in Oshi No Ko.

Here’s the list of additional cast members and the characters they will be voicing:

Reika Tosu - Chihiro Shirata (debut)

Nobuto Matori - Keita Tada (Hajime Saitou in Bukumatsu)

Yoshitatsu Matori - Shinichiro Miki (Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Hibiki - Rumi Okubo (Nona in Death Parade)

Kubo - Akio Ohtsuka (Shinsui Kyouraku in Bleach)

Shino - Kouichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop)

Takeda - Katsuhiro Tokuishi (Saizou Ishi in Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls)

Tabata - Mitsuhiro Sakamaki (Shuuichi Moriya in Bakuman)

About the anime My Home Hero

My Home Hero follows Tetsuo Tosu, a 47-year-old ordinary toy maker, whose life takes a drastic turn after he discovers that his daughter, Reika, has been physically abused and traumatized by her boyfriend, Nobuto Matori. After a personal investigation, Tetsuo learns that Nobuto is scheming to extort money from Reika’s rich grandparents.

Tetsuo also finds out that Nobuto has been involved in the murder of his former girlfriends and is a key member of an infamous crime cartel. Being infuriated and scared for her daughter’s life, Tetsuo exacts revenge on Nobuto by killing him, and with the help of his wife Kasen, he disposes of the body.

As the absence of Nobuto surfaces, his accomplices decide to find the person behind his disappearance. Meanwhile, Tetsuo is resolute in ensuring the safety of his family and thus begins his journey into a world where he must do whatever it takes to protect Reika and Kasen.

Poll : 0 votes