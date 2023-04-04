My Home Hero episode 2 release date, countdown, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Making its thrilling debut with an edge-of-the-seat episode, My Home Hero has successfully elevated viewers' heart rates. Episode 1, "From Today, I Am a Killer," saw how Tetsuo Tosu, an ordinary salaryman, had to take his life’s most drastic step to protect his daughter by killing her boyfriend, Nobuto Matori, despite knowing that he was a member of a Yakuza.

With zero combat experience, a lack of knowledge about the underground world, and no connection with any crime syndicate, Tetsuo is in a tough spot. With Kyoichi (a Yakuza member tasked to bring Nobuto to his father) discovering Nobuto’s body at Reika’s house, things get interesting as “what the future holds for Tetsuo” has become one of the most anticipated hot topics in the fandom.

Disclaimer: The episode and the article, by default, contain a typical canon depiction of violence and abuse. Reader discretion is requested.

My Home Hero episode 2 will be aired on April 9, 2023

My Home Hero episode 2 will be released on Sunday, April 9, 2023, on Tokyo MX and BS NTV at 11:30 pm JST. Other broadcasting stations, including A-TX and Channel Neco, will also run the episode. Crunchyroll being the only streaming service to license My Home Hero outside Japan, fans worldwide can catch the series' latest episode exclusively on its platform for free.

What to expect from My Home Hero episode 2?

With over 130 chapters comprised of 20 tankobon volumes, My Home Hero manga has enough source material for many sequels in the future, given the story is still ongoing. The previous episode's cliffhanger caused fans to believe Kyoichi might have caught him.

Since it is too soon for Tetsuo to get caught by the Yakuza, which will be a “game over” for him, fans can expect him to play it cool without raising suspicion. As the cat-and-mouse game has just begun, Tetsuo will have to put more effort into safeguarding his family.

Despite the possibility of being slim, if Tetsuo manages to avoid Kyoichi, his next step would be disposing of Nobuto’s body, as his wife, Kasen, suggested. The upcoming episode will see how Tetsuo gets rid of the body, regardless of the unfaltering tension the syndicate members are breathing down his neck.

A brief recap of My Home Hero episode 1

Excited to see his daughter Reika, Tetsuo waited for her at a local restaurant. After spotting the bruise marks on Reika’s face, Tetsuo became concerned. He eventually discovered that his daughter was in an abusive relationship with a boy named Nobuto. After finding Nobuto outside Reika’s apartment, Tetsuo tried to follow him discreetly but got caught by one of the members of the syndicate who roughed him up.

After spending a night at an internet cafe, Tetsuo returned to Reika’s apartment. Hearing footsteps approaching the door caused him to hide inside the closet. Tetsuo learned that it was Nobuto after seeing him through the opening of the closet. While eavesdropping on Nobuto talking to someone on his phone, Tetsuo learned that he had killed many people and intended to do the same with Reika.

Finding his opening, Tetsuo managed to stun Nobuto and bashed his head with a rice cooker repeatedly. After his wife, Kasen, entered the apartment and witnessed the crime, Tetsuo explained everything. Together, they decided to hide Nobuto’s body. Eventually, Reika returned to the apartment. Kasen convinced her daughter to stay at their family home until Tetsuo tidied up the place.

After Kasen and Reika left the apartment, Tetsuo headed to the bathroom with a knife for Nobuto, whose body he had hidden earlier in the bathtub. Suddenly, Tetsuo discovered someone trying to jimmy the front-door lock. Kyoichi, the man sent to convince Nobuto to return to his father, entered the apartment and was left shocked.

