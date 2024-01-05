My Instant Death Ability episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Instant Death Ability episode 2 is set to be broadcast at 12:30 a.m. JST on Friday, January 12, 2024, in Japan on TOKYO MX and BS11. It will also be available on the streaming platform HIDIVE for viewers in the United States.

The long-awaited anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me finally hit the screens on Thursday, January 4, 2024. With the first episode of the anime receiving overall positive reviews, fans have been looking forward to the second episode of the season.

My Instant Death Ability episode 2 release date and time

The My Instant Death Ability anime is scheduled to air in Japan at 12:30 a.m. JST on Friday, January 12, 2024. The English-subtitled version will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am, Thursday, January 11 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am, Thursday, January 11 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm, Thursday, January 11 Central European Time 4:30 pm, Thursday, January 11 Indian Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, January 11 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm, Thursday, January 11 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am, Friday, January 12

Where to watch My Instant Death Abiliy episode 2

My Instant Death Ability episode 2 will be broadcast on TOKYO MX and BS11 on Japanese television. The episode will also be streamed on HIDIVE for viewers in the United States, with the streaming platform requiring a monetary subscription.

Additionally, it will also be broadcast on MBS, Tochigi TV, and AT-X for the Japanese audience, who will also get to stream the episode on ABEMA and d anime store. Fans who are subscribed to Amazon Prime Video will also get to view it sometime after its release.

Apart from the aforementioned platforms, the episode will be streamed on Muse Asia, MeWatch, Catchplay, Bilibili Global, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and other platforms in selected countries.

My Instant Death Ability episode 1 Recap

My Instant Death Ability episode 1, titled Instant Death Cheat, which was released worldwide on January 4, 2024, provided an exciting start to Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's highly anticipated isekai fantasy series.

The episode started with a flashback scene of Yogiri Takatou's childhood, where he was seen killing people in an institute in which he was seemingly held captive. Fast forward to the present, Tomochika Dannoura was seen trying to wake Yogiri up. Their class was transported to a different world by a mysterious sage named Shion, who granted the students special abilities to fight against monsters.

However, Yogiri and Tomochika were not granted any powers due to some reason and were left behind as decoys for an approaching dragon. As the remaining students were being killed by the dragon, things seemed bleak for the protagonists.

Surprisingly, Yogiri stopped the dragon in its tracks with a single word. He later revealed that he has the ability to kill any living being with a single thought. Thereby, the possession of such an overpowered ability made him perhaps, the most powerful and dangerous person in the new world.

What to expect from My Instant Death Ability episode 2

After an exhilarating first episode, Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's popular anime series promises an enthralling isekai adventure for the viewers. As such, fans are certainly excited for My Instant Death Ability episode 2, which will continue the adventures of Yogiri and Tomochika in the new world, where people with other cheat abilities appear to challenge them on their journey.

Rest assured, fans can look forward to the rest of the season continuing the success of the first episode of the series, as it joins the long list of anime featuring an overpowered protagonist.