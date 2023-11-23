Why is Amazon Prime pursuing NBA broadcast rights? Looking at Jay Marine's statement over OTT deal

The NBA broadcast rights have become a hot topic lately as the current deal between the league and its broadcast partners expires at the end of the 2024-25 season. So moving forward, the league is expected to fully shift its focus to negotiating about a new, more lucrative package, regarding its broadcast rights.

In that case, Amazon, via its streaming platform Amazon Prime, is expected to pursue to acquire the NBA broadcast rights, just like they did with Thursday Night Football in the NFL.

Amazon Prime Vice President Jay Marine opened up about the platform's interest in broadcasting NBA games and explained why it would matter for Amazon to pursue such a deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The NBA is an incredible property. They’ve built a fanbase that is worldwide, it’s a very global game. And a very young fanbase," Marine told the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast, via Awful Announcing.

"Any broadcaster would be excited to be a part of the NBA. For Amazon specifically, what fits is it is one of the biggest leagues in the world and people care about it. At the end of the day, do Prime members care about it, is it important to their life, and as a result can it be meaningful in terms of the value it ends to Prime members and the Prime program? And I think NBA is true on all of those fronts."

It comes without a doubt that Amazon Prime wants to pursue a deal that would include the entire season and the playoffs, however, if this is not possible, they could likely search for alternative options, like individual deals for the NBA postseason or the In-Season Tournament.

Expand Tweet

Adam Silver says new NBA broadcast rights deal is a priority for the league

Adam Silver has repeatedly addressed the current status of the NBA broadcast rights deal, as the league is preparing to start negotiations with interested networks and streaming platforms in spring.

The Commissioner of the NBA has made it clear that reaching an agreement on the new NBA broadcast rights deal is a priority for the league at the moment.

"We will turn to expansion once those new media deals are done," Silver said back in July, via NBC Sports. "It’s not a sure thing but, as I’ve said before, I think it’s natural that organizations grow over time."

At the moment, TNT and ESPN/ACB hold the broadcast rights with an annual pay of $2.7 billion. It appears that both companies will look to renew their current deals, but the NBA is in search of a more lucrative package. Thus, adding a third partner, like Amazon Prime, wouldn't come as a surprise as things currently stand.