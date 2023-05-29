Watch: TNT uploads incorrect graphic, sends NBA fans in a frenzy

There was a stunning turn of events during Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. An erroneous graphic uploaded by TNT caused confusion and frenzy among NBA fans.

With only seconds left on the clock and during an intense moment of gameplay, it became evident that the Miami Heat would soon secure their spot in the NBA Finals. Celtics' guard Marcus Smart missed his chance at making a game-changing three-pointer.

However, the game took an unexpected twist when Derrick White of the Celtics put in an offensive rebound with just 0.1 seconds left on the clock, forcing a Game 7. The rapid turn of events seemed to have caught TNT's graphic specialists off guard.

As the buzzer sounded, TNT's score bug displayed Miami as the winner with a score of 103-102 and even included the phrase "MIA Wins Series 4-2." The graphic, which turned out to be incorrect, quickly spread across social media platforms, adding an ironic and iconic touch to the situation.

Upon further review, the referees confirmed that White's basket was legitimate and had been made in time. Consequently, the Celtics emerged with a narrow 104-103 victory in Game 6, leveling the series at three games apiece.

Celtics' Remarkable Resilience: Overcoming a 0-3 Hole to Extend the NBA Eastern Conference Finals

After falling behind 0-3 and facing certain defeat in the NBA playoff series against their opponents, the Boston Celtics made history. They became just one of four teams ever to force a game seven despite losing all of their first three matches.

The Celtics could manage to overcome the 3-0 series deficit and win Game 7. If so, the image of the incorrect TNT score bug will likely be remembered as a lighthearted and humorous footnote in Celtics lore.

It serves as a reminder that even the most reliable sources can sometimes make mistakes, generating unexpected and entertaining moments in the process.

The incident with TNT's graphic serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of sports and the emotions they evoke among fans. This is a great example of how one's play in a game can greatly affect the outcome and change people's perceptions of the players involved.

Fans eagerly await the highly anticipated Game 7 between the Celtics and the Heat. The image of the incorrect graphic will remain as a lasting reminder of the dramatic twists and turns that make sports so captivating and exhilarating for enthusiasts worldwide.

