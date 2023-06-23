Who is Adam Silver? Exploring his salary, net worth & more

Adam Silver is the current commissioner of the NBA, taking over the league after David Stern's term ended in 2014. He is the fifth commissioner of the league and was endorsed by Stern as the one next in line.

Silver was born and raised in a Jewish-American family that resided in Rye, New York. Adam was born on April 25, 1962, which makes him 61 years old right now. His father was Edward Silver and was a lawyer by profession. Silver attended Duke University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science.

Prior to his stint in the NBA, he was a legislative aide to Les AuCoin. He has a Juris Doctor degree that he got from the University of Chicago Law School.

Before he was commissioner, he became the deputy commissioner of the NBA. He was heavily involved with the league's negotiation in the collective bargaining agreement. Silver was key in the partnership with Turner Broadcasting and the creation of NBA China.

Adam has a net worth of $40 million, most of which came from his time as commissioner. According to sources, his yearly salary is around the $10 million range.

Adam Silver's notable achievements in the league

Adam Silver has been the head of the league since 2014. Since then, he's attempted to make the league a better space for players and teams. Some of the things he was able to do include getting rid of Donald Sterling, the previous owner of the LA Clippers who was accused of racism.

Other than that, he was able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic well for the teams and players.

