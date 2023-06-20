“Adam Silver made the call” – NBA fans hilariously react to Moriah Mills' Twitter account getting suspended amid Zion Williamson controversy

The NBA community has found a new reason to chuckle amid the ongoing drama surrounding Zion Williamson as adult film star Moriah Mill's Twitter account has been suspended.

Mill's threat to release an alleged sex tape featuring Williamson sparked a firestorm of controversy. Her now-suspended Twitter account was the platform for her bold claims, including demands for the New Orleans Pelicans to trade the talented power forward.

To express their hilarious reactions to the latest development, fans have taken to social media. Here are some reactions:

cabrillo24 @cabrillo24 @LegionHoops Finna tell my kids this was Moriah and Zion. @LegionHoops Finna tell my kids this was Moriah and Zion. https://t.co/rySqjnETfD

Amid the buzz, fans have seized the opportunity to share their amusement over the situation. Many are crediting NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for the suspension, jokingly suggesting that he personally intervened to put an end to the unfolding drama.

Zion Williamson staying put: Pelicans squash trade rumors

In the midst of a whirlwind of trade rumors surrounding Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, it appears that the young phenom will be staying put. Speculation took flight after reports surfaced of the Pelicans' interest in trading up to acquire Scoot Henderson from the G League Ignite in Thursday's draft.

Such a move would likely involve parting ways with one of their prized assets, either Williamson or Brandon Ingram. However, several league sources have indicated anonymously that it is unlikely for Zion to be traded before the draft.

The Pelicans' fascination with Henderson has been evident for some time, having scouted him extensively while evaluating his former G League Ignite teammate Dyson Daniels, whom they selected with the eighth pick in last year's draft. Despite the interest, the Pelicans have yet to include Williamson in any trade offers made to teams holding the top three picks.

𝕁. 𝔻𝕦𝕓𝕓 @TheMindOfJDubb Bill Simmons saying that a reliable source informed him Zion will no longer be on the Pelicans come Thursday. 🤔 Bill Simmons saying that a reliable source informed him Zion will no longer be on the Pelicans come Thursday. 🤔 https://t.co/wmK2d1x0ee

The reports on the level of interest from potential trade partners, like the Charlotte Hornets or Portland Trail Blazers, have shown inconsistency. As the draft approaches, it becomes increasingly clear that Zion Williamson's immediate future lies with the Pelicans.

While trade rumors often captivate fans and fuel speculation, it appears that the Pelicans have firmly squashed the notion of parting ways with their rising star. The emphasis now shifts to the team's plans for the upcoming season and how they can establish a competitive lineup around Williamson to optimize their possibilities.

