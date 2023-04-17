My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 4 will be released in Japan on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 12:30 am. Subsequently, Crunchyroll will stream the episode to international fans. The exact release date and time may differ depending on the viewer's location, but they should be able to enjoy the new episode by April 23.

The third episode, which aired on April 16, introduced a new set of characters to the story. However, it also raised some questions in the minds of viewers, which will only be answered in the forthcoming episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 4 will reveal the true identity of Rurihime

Broadcasting time and where to watch

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 4 is scheduled to air on Japanese TV networks like Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11, on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 12:30 am JST.

Subsequently, Crunchyroll will stream the anime for all international viewers, but the date and time may vary based on the viewer's timezone and region. Below are the expected release times in Crunchyroll for different time zones:

Korean Standard Time: Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 1 pm

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 6 pm

Philippines Time: Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 1 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 4 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10:30 pm

Bangladesh Standard Time: Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11 pm

What to expect

Rurihime from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 4 will continue the events from the previous episode. Viewers believe Akane must have misidentified Rurihime and that the young man who ran into the former has a similar personality to Ruri, implying that he is the one she has been talking to for so long.

The episode is also expected to reveal the real identity of the young girl Akane saw with Yamada, who seem pretty close to him. However, it is expected that the mysterious girl will not be Yamada's girlfriend that Akane suspected her to be. Moreover, it will be interesting to see Yamada's reaction upon seeing Akane and the young man together.

A brief recap of the previous episode

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 3 revealed that Akane had grown close to Rurihime, the game's guild master, in overtime. Rurihime's character resembles a gothic Lolita, so Akane assumed that she was a high school girl and started talking to her regularly.

Viewers saw Akane after coming back from a group date where she was forced to go, she logs in to the game and notices Yamada and Rurihime having a conversation while no one was around. After listening to the conversation, Akane realized that the two might know each other in real life and suspected them of dating.

Eita from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

The thought was constantly bothering her. The following day, Akane again saw Yamada at the station, but this time he was meeting a young girl who looked like a gothic Lolita, indicating she might be Ruri. She was holding Yamada's sleeve while walking. After seeing them together like that, she felt sad and somewhat jealous.

Towards the end of the episode, Akane was seen going to a cafe for an offline meetup with the guild members of the game she plays. On the way, a man bumped into her who was also going for the same meetup, after which he accompanied her to the cafe.

The man was expressive and jolly, almost like Ruri. When Akane said that the guild master was amiable, his face brightened. Right then, as he was about to reveal his identity, Akane noticed Yamada and ran to greet him. She also met the young girl there, but her personality was nothing like the Ruri she knew.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 3 also featured a post-credit scene where Yamada was taking Akane to his place after she got drunk when they first met. Viewers got to see the event through Yamada's point of view this time, which showcased his sincerity as a gentleman.

