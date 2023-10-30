My New Boss Is Goofy episode 5 release date and time

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 5 will be released on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 8:00 am PT worldwide. Given the events that transpired in the latest episode, Kinjo has become one of the most amiable additions to the anime. Unlike Momose, Kinjou is more outspoken and knows how to deal with people in certain situations.

For Aaoyama specifically, the arrival of Kinjo brought a sense of relief, particularly considering he seemed slightly jealous of Shirosaki having a subordinate like Momose.

However, it can be concluded that Kinjo's debut in the company balanced the team, making Aoyama feel less insecure about his colleagues. Consequently, fans can anticipate more from slice-of-life drama in the upcoming episodes.

Disclaimer: This article might contain major anime and manga spoilers from Dan Ichikawa’s My New Boss Is Goofy series.

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 5: Everything we know so far

Release date and time, streaming platforms

Expand Tweet

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 5 will first air in Japan on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 11:30 pm, on TOKYO MX and other pertinent broadcasting stations in the country. As usual, the episode will be distributed globally thirty minutes after the addition of the English subtitles.

The complete list of release dates and timings for My New Boss Is Goofy episode 5 across the regions with the corresponding timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, November 4 8:30 am Central Time Saturday, November 4 10:30 am Eastern Time Saturday, November 4 11:30 am British Summer Time Saturday, November 4 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, November 4 9 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, November 4 5:30 pm Australian Central Time Sunday, November 5 2 am Philippines Time Saturday, November 4 11:30 pm Brazil Time Saturday, November 4 12:30 pm

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 5, and all subsequent episodes of the anime can be accessed exclusively through Crunchyroll. However, other popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more have yet to incorporate the anime into its extensive library. Furthermore, the English dub of the anime has not been announced yet.

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 4: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

Eventually, after joining the new company, Kinjo discovered that Aoyama, his new boss, had recently gone through a divorce, so he decided to cheer him up whenever possible. Momose had so much to relate with his new colleague, given they both had terrible bosses.

Realizing that Momose was still grappling with the aftermath of the traumatic past job, Kinjo decided to invite him for a beer and extended the invitation to their bosses as well. After a few beers, Shirosaki revealed his heartbreak, disclosing the breakup with his girlfriend. He further revealed that he had to leave her because she called him by her ex-boyfriend’s name.

As Shirosaki was not in a condition to go home alone, Momose assisted him to his apartment. The next morning, Momose realized that he inadvertently crashed for the night at the Shirosaki’s place.

What to expect in My New Boss Is Goofy episode 5

Expand Tweet

My New Boss Is Goofy episode 5 has yet to reveal the official title and a preview teaser for the installment, which could have possibly given a glance at what comes next in the series.

However, given the latest episode, fans can expect nothing less from Momose and Kinjo enjoying their jobs, working under their goofy and needy bosses. If fortunate, fans might also get to enjoy adorable Hakutou moments as well.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for My New Boss Is Goofy anime and manga series as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.