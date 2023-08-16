My Tiny Senpai episode 6 new release date and timings

Following the events of episode 5, My Tiny Senpai episode 6 was eagerly anticipated by the show's audience. In the previous episode, fans saw that December had already arrived, but Takuma Shinozaki had no plans for Christmas. After that, Shinozaki and Shiori Katase met with a client. However, as they finished their meeting and were heading home, they were approached by Hoshi Ayukawa.

As Hoshi Ayukawa approached and conducted a street interview with them, Shiori and Shinozaki pretended to be a couple for the interview. With that, the episode underwent significant development.

However, as fans awaited the release of My Tiny Senpai episode 6, which was originally scheduled for August 13, 2023, at 1.30 am JST, it was postponed by one week. As a result, fans will have to wait another week for the episode, which will now be released on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

My Tiny Senpai episode 6 scheduled to be released at a later date

My Tiny Senpai fans will now have to wait an additional week to watch the next episode due to the postponed release of episode 6. My Tiny Senpai episode 6 will now be available on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 1.30 am JST, as was previously mentioned. This information was shared by the official My Tiny Senpai website and the anime's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The episode was delayed due to coverage of a major sporting event—the 2023 Women's British Open, a significant annual event in women's professional golf. The championship was held at Walton Heath, just outside of London, which secured My Tiny Senpai's regular timeslot for this week. This led to rescheduling the time slot for the airing of My Tiny Senpai episode 6.

The upcoming episode's new release date and time in each corresponding time zone are detailed below:

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 1.30 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 9.30 am, Saturday, August 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time (IST): 10 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 12.30 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 5.30 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 12.30 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023

Australia Eastern Time (AET): 2.30 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6.30 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023

It should be noted, however, that only My Tiny Senpai episode 6 has been postponed, not the remaining episodes.

The rescheduling of episode 6 resulted in mixed feelings among fans, as the anticipation for it was high. However, this is not the only anime that has gone through a delay, as another anime titled Am I Actually The Strongest? has also had its episode 6 rescheduled for the same reason.

For those who have not yet started watching the show, Crunchyroll's description of the anime states:

"When Shinozaki started his new job, he never expected his superior to be so…cute!? He was struggling to learn the ropes until Katase, his adorably tiny and kind senpai, took him under her wing. She goes above and beyond to ensure Shinozaki feels comfortable—even rubbing his shoulders when he’s tense. But as they grow closer, Shinozaki hopes her devoted attention might mean something more."

Now, as Shiori Katase and Takuma Shinozaki have exchanged contact information and the Christmas party has ended, viewers can speculate that their bond will only grow stronger. Additionally, fans might see Shiori and Shinozaki in the bear and bunny outfits they both saw earlier at the shop.

Final thoughts

It's not the first time a My Tiny Senpai episode has been delayed. Previously, episode 4 was also rescheduled because of a special program. The series will resume its standard narrative structure with the release of episode 6 on August 20, 2023.

