My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9 will be released on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. Unlike most anime series that first broadcast on television and later become available on streaming services, My Wife Has No Emotion anime releases its episodes first on streaming platforms.
The previous episode saw Mina teaching Mamoru everything to know about measuring temperatures. Later, the anime saw Mina exceed her general limit of work and clean the house. During this, Takuma got Mamoru tested to get him a class assigned. Following that, the two watched a movie together.
My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9 will be released on select streaming platforms on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to the anime's simulrelease schedule, the episode will be streamed globally on Saturday, August 24, in most countries.
As for broadcast information in Japan, My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9 will be aired on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. The episode will be titled 'It Seems My Wife Has a Past.'
The ninth episode of My Wife Has No Emotion anime will be released internationally at the following times
Where to watch My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9?
My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9 will first stream on ABEMA in Japan, followed by streaming services like Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia in other countries.
As for local broadcasting, the anime will be aired on TOKYO MX, followed by other television networks. The anime will be available to stream in Japan on Bandai Channel, Hulu, Prime Video, and others.
My Wife Has No Emotion episode 8 recap
My Wife Has No Emotion episode 8, titled 'Looks like My Wife has a will of her own,' saw Mina teaching Mamoru everything about measuring temperatures and keeping Takuma's health in check.
The anime later saw Mina getting jealous of Mamoru as Takuma was giving him attention as well. Thus, whenever she received an opportunity to showcase her abilities, she didn't miss them. One such opportunity saw Mina, a cooking robot, clean the house. During this, Takuma and Mamoru went to the library and then to a theater.
However, before taking Mamoru to the theater, Takuma got him tested for a class designation. Mamoru was classified as a class 1 robot.
What to expect from My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9?
My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9, titled 'It Seems My Wife Has a Past,' will most likely give fans a glimpse of Mina's past. This should help fans learn something about her previous owner. Depending on how much information is revealed, Takuma may or may not try to learn more about it.
That said, the episode preview image features Super Mina. This could mean that the Saionji robot might be the one responsible for the information leak on Mina's previous owner.
