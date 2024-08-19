My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9 will be released on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. Unlike most anime series that first broadcast on television and later become available on streaming services, My Wife Has No Emotion anime releases its episodes first on streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Mina teaching Mamoru everything to know about measuring temperatures. Later, the anime saw Mina exceed her general limit of work and clean the house. During this, Takuma got Mamoru tested to get him a class assigned. Following that, the two watched a movie together.

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9 release date and time

Takuma as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

According to the anime's official website, My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9 will be released on select streaming platforms on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to the anime's simulrelease schedule, the episode will be streamed globally on Saturday, August 24, in most countries.

Trending

As for broadcast information in Japan, My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9 will be aired on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. The episode will be titled 'It Seems My Wife Has a Past.'

The ninth episode of My Wife Has No Emotion anime will be released internationally at the following times

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Saturday August 24 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Saturday August 24 British Summer Time 4 pm Saturday August 24 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Saturday August 24 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Saturday August 24 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Saturday August 24 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Sunday August 25 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday August 25

Where to watch My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9?

Mamoru as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion (Image via Tezuka Productions)

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9 will first stream on ABEMA in Japan, followed by streaming services like Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia in other countries.

As for local broadcasting, the anime will be aired on TOKYO MX, followed by other television networks. The anime will be available to stream in Japan on Bandai Channel, Hulu, Prime Video, and others.

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 8 recap

Demeter VI as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 8, titled 'Looks like My Wife has a will of her own,' saw Mina teaching Mamoru everything about measuring temperatures and keeping Takuma's health in check.

The anime later saw Mina getting jealous of Mamoru as Takuma was giving him attention as well. Thus, whenever she received an opportunity to showcase her abilities, she didn't miss them. One such opportunity saw Mina, a cooking robot, clean the house. During this, Takuma and Mamoru went to the library and then to a theater.

However, before taking Mamoru to the theater, Takuma got him tested for a class designation. Mamoru was classified as a class 1 robot.

What to expect from My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9?

Mina and Super Mina as seen in My Wife Has No Emotion anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

My Wife Has No Emotion episode 9, titled 'It Seems My Wife Has a Past,' will most likely give fans a glimpse of Mina's past. This should help fans learn something about her previous owner. Depending on how much information is revealed, Takuma may or may not try to learn more about it.

That said, the episode preview image features Super Mina. This could mean that the Saionji robot might be the one responsible for the information leak on Mina's previous owner.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback