Naruto: 5 People whom Sasuke failed (& 5 who failed him)

Naruto fans unanimously agree that Sasuke Uchiha has one of the most traumatic backstories in the franchise. From a jovial kid to an unempathetic individual, Sasuke had the greatest character development arc in the entirety of the storyline.

Although he later comes back to his senses, he still hurt a lot of people who cared for him altruistically. There were also others who disregarded Sasuke’s existence and his misery, despite the sacrifice his brother Itachi made for the well-being of Konoha.

Characters who are let down by Sasuke in Naruto

1) Sakura Haruno

Sakura is head over heels for Sasuke from the beginning of the show, and the latter is aware of that. However, Sasuke never really cares about Sakura, and does not hesitate to kill her multiple times. Sakura’s love for Sasuke is so blind that she overlooks all of the latter’s crimes, despite knowing the extremity of the violence he unleashes.

Sakura is the only person besides Naruto who still sees hope in Sasuke. Sakura still wants to find the good in Sasuke, but the latter is so drowned in his pool of revenge that he does not really try to understand the feelings of the former.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

When it comes to understanding others' feelings and what they are going through, there is no one better than Naruto in the entirety of the series. As a self-proclaimed best friend and rival, Naruto cares about Sasuke and never loses faith in him. Naruto even goes down on his knees and begs that the Fourth Raikage forgive Sasuke and spare his life.

Sasuke’s pursuit of becoming stronger than his brother makes him a power-hungry individual, who, instead of walking on the path of righteousness like his friends, chooses to succumb to darkness.

3) Karin Uzumaki

Karin, one of Sasuke's most loyal followers, does not waver even when dying at the hands of the latter. Karin owes Sasuke her life as he saved her life during the Chunin exams. Karin loves Sasuke unconditionally, but the latter uses the former as a tool. Karin’s impeccable healing powers make her a great asset to Sasuke.

As an unempathetic person, Sasuke fails to see how Karin sticks by his side despite knowing his evil intentions. If not for Sakura, Karin would have been killed by Sasuke. However, Karin still does not despise Sasuke, and the latter never properly apologizes to the former for his atrocities.

4) Kakashi Hatake

Under Kakashi's leadership, Sasuke learns many things. While Naruto receives special training from Jiraiya, Kakashi tries to help Sasuke hone his Uchiha prowess. Sasuke becomes the only person to whom Kakashi passes on his signature ability, Chidori.

As the leader of Team 7, Kakashi makes sure Sasuke does not succumb to the darkness the latter is carrying within. Before Sasuke’s defection, Kakashi tries to make the former understand that the path of revenge always ends up hurting the person who walks on it, but he never understands. However, Kakashi is truly disappointed with Sasuke when the latter tries to kill Sakura.

5) Ino Yamanaka

Like Sakura, Ino also has a huge crush on Sasuke and both of them are often seen fighting over who deserves him. Since childhood, Ino tries to draw Sasuke’s attention to her by offering flowers, but the latter does not even consider the former as his friend.

Despite Sasuke becoming a rogue Shinobi, Ino burst into tears by saying she does not want Konoha 11 to kill the former. Although Ino’s character does not receive the attention she deserves, she is one of the most benevolent individuals whom Sasuke fails.

5 Naruto characters who fail Sasuke

1) Itachi Uchiha

Despite being an Uchiha, Itachi bore the Will of Fire, where his loyalty to Konoha cannot be simply measured. He massacres his own people, including his parents, to prevent a civil war from happening. The only condition Itachi lays in front of Danzo is to spare Sasuke's life.

Itachi wants his little brother, Sasuke, to hate him, which eventually makes the latter grow stronger. However, Itachi overlooks the horrifying trauma his little brother imbibes.

2) Danzo Shimura

Danzo Shimura gives Itachi the green light to massacre his own clan, but the latter agrees to do so if he spares Sasuke's life. However, Danzo, being a wicked individual to whom the words generosity and kindness are alien, does not show much effort in making sure Sasuke does not turn evil.

As a village elder, he is equally responsible for everything that happens to Sasuke, besides the Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi. Danzo does not possess even a fraction of empathy, but as a village elder who knew about Itachi’s sacrifice, he should have stood up to protect Sasuke, instead of making sure he dies.

Even Itachi does not trust Danzo, which is why he gives him a warning that if Danzo ever tries to harm Sasuke, Itachi would leak crucial intel to other villages, regarding Konoha.

3) Hiruzen Sarutobi

It can be said that Hiruzen, as a Third Hokage, fails both Sasuke and Naruto. Whilst the Konoha council is trying to find a solution to stop the coup from happening, Danzo suggests annihilating the Uchiha clan, and everyone except Hiruzen sides with him.

Hiruzen declines the offer but the massacre eventually takes place when Hiruzen quickly deduces that Danzo is responsible and condemns the latter by relieving him from the position of second in command and dissolving the Anbu and Foundation for some time.

Without Kage’s approval, no action could be carried out, but Hiruzen as a Hokage does not fight hard enough to prevent the Uchiha massacre.

4) Homura and Koharu

Homura and Koharu do not hold any importance in Sasuke’s life. However, along with Danzo, they are equally accountable for everything Sasuke had to go through. As village elders, Homura and Koharu never try to go along with the Third Hokage’s request of resolving everything peacefully with the Uchiha clan, but instead choose to agree with what Danzo offers.

Being council members, Homura and Koharu's decisions have a huge impact on everything. Homura and Koharu could have stopped the massacre by siding with Hiruzen, but they never wanted to.

5) Iruka Umino

Iruka Umino plays a huge role in the Naruto franchise by teaching the finest Shinobis in the village. As the instructor at Konoha academy, Iruka is responsible for looking after his students and making sure that they come to him if anything bothers them.

However, Iruka mostly focuses on Naruto and his tantrums, and does not even try to see whether Sasuke is fine. Iruka knows that Sasuke had been through a lot, but he never cares about the latter like Naruto, despite being one of his own students.

