5 Naruto characters who are melodramatic (& 5 who have a poker face)

To be a Shinobi in the Naruto universe, you need to have great control over your emotions and stay calm during missions. But there are no rules against being emotional or displaying what you feel outside combat, so many ninjas can become completely different people in and out of battle.

Many characters in Naruto are not fond of hiding their feelings, displaying their emotions for the world to see. Others prefer to keep their feelings to themselves, rarely reacting to anything. In this list, we will talk about 5 Naruto characters who can have over-the-top reactions and 5 who try to keep what they feel inside.

Disclaimer: This list will is based on the author's opinion. The definition of melodramatic used for this list is someone overemotional or overtly expressive.

Iruka and 4 other Naruto Characters who are easy to read

1) Rock Lee/ Might Guy

Rock Lee follows every piece of advice his teacher gives him (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

It is no secret that Rock Lee idolizes his teacher, the Taijutsu master Might Guy, and acts similarly to him. We know from Kakashi’s childhood that Guy was always someone who wore his heart on his sleeve, never hiding his genuine emotions.

This is both a blessing and a curse for the teacher and student duo since they are some of the most expressive and dramatic characters in Naruto. If Lee and Guy are on screen, you know the scene will be over the top, with screams about youthful energy and training regimes.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto was never one to hide his feelings (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Although Naruto is a calmer and more collected individual as an adult, throughout most of his childhood and teenage years, he was one of the most expressive individuals in Konoha. You could always tell what kind of mood he was in at any given moment just by looking at his face.

He was not a fan of hiding what he was feeling, having constant outbursts of happiness and anger, as this would give him the attention he desperately sought. He was never on the level of someone like Rock Lee, but Naruto could undoubtedly be significantly over the top at times.

3) Jiraiya

Jiraiya was expressive throughout his life, and he would try not to hide anything about his personality except for the pain he felt. If he were happy, you would immediately notice it with the giant grin that characterized him so much.

Most importantly, if he were ever excited by the presence of a beautiful lady, everyone around him would know what he was thinking. This little trait of his was so prominent in his life it got him the esteemed title of Ero-Senin, a nickname that would follow him for most of his life.

4) Iruka Umino

Teaching children can be one of the most arduous jobs a person can have, so you can imagine teaching superpowered kids is even worse. Iruka has been an academy teacher for quite a long time, so we can forgive him for sometimes having mood swings.

Iruka is usually a friendly and happy person, as apparent by a look at his constant smile, which he uses to motivate and calm down the children under his care. But if a problem student acts out, Iruka will have an explosion of anger and emotion, just for him to return to his happy persona a moment later.

5) Ebisu

Ebisu could never play a game of poker (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Ebisu is always trying to appear like a respectable and serious teacher; however, he usually cannot hide his over-dramatic nature. Ebisu used to brag about his elite personality to anyone he considered inferior to him.

He was constantly screaming and repeating the exact phrases about the prestige that came with being taught by him. Nevertheless, he was also unable to hide the fact that he was too much into the female body since anytime a beautiful woman was near him, he would react similarly to Jiraiya.

Kakashi and 4 other Naruto characters who could become professional poker players

1) Gaara

Gaara almost never changes this face (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Gaara was not shown many emotions as a child, except for his village's hatred and indifference against him. This turned him into an indecipherable person who goes through life with a blank expression most of the time.

He has been seen breaking his stony expression several times when he was excited about a fight or happy to be around his friends as a teenager. Yet, even now, as an adult, Gaara is still one of the most difficult-to-read individuals in the Shinobi World.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke may seem distant, but he is hiding a big heart (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Sasuke used to be a very expressive and happy kid, always playing with his brother, excitedly asking him to train him. After Itachi killed his clan, Sasuke became an indifferent and cold individual who rarely showed what he truly felt.

He would typically hide his feelings behind rude comments and smug grins, even if inside he was scared or sad. He just became more and more inexpressive as he grew older, becoming one of the most unexpressive adults in the entire village of Konoha.

3) Madara Uchiha

Madara has no time for emotions (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Madara was raised in a world plagued with hate and death, so his deadpan personality is probably caused by considerable suffering. He mostly keeps a blank expression on his face, even when battling against big numbers of opponents.

He was shown to be more expressive when comfortable; for example, he used to have pretty emotive reactions to Hashirama’s comments when he was a kid. But now, if he is not actively feeling amused, his face will not show anything but indifference.

4) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi has looked like that since he was a child (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Kakashi was raised by a loving father who constantly praised him and made him feel special. After his dad committed suicide, Kakashi’s personality became colder, only focusing on following instructions and completing his missions.

While growing up, the number of tragedies that befell him only grew, making him more expressionless. The fact that he constantly hides his face under a mask only adds to the feeling of blankness one gets from looking at his face.

5) Shino Aburame

Shino may look cold, but be careful of hurting his feelings (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Shino is emotionless, as it has been proven several times that his feelings can be hurt very easily. Nonetheless, he is not good at expressing his feelings, talking in a constant deadpan voice, and hiding his face with his jacket and shades.

No matter how hard he tries, most things he says sound like either sarcasm or a passing comment someone who is not listening would make. Like Kakashi, the fact that he constantly hides parts of his face only adds to the emotionless persona that people associate with him.

