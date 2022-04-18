10 weakest Naruto characters, ranked

The Naruto series has an abundance of characters. Some of them, like Naruto and Sasuke, display their strength meanwhile, others lack such immense strength. Though these characters exist, they tend to be few due to the Shinobi dominant culture present in the show. Such weak characters in Naruto have no good moments that display their true strength.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

10 of the least powerful characters in the Naruto series

10) Ebisu

Ebisu as he appears in the series (Image via Pierrot)

Ebisu is a tokubetsu jonin, or special jonin of Konoha and was the leader of Team Ebisu, consisting of Konohamaru, Udon, and Moegi. Although he is a jonin, he has no good feats that portray his strength. He was even defeated by a Path of Pain that Konohamaru was able to defeat by himself. Since he is number 10, he is the strongest character in this list.

9) Mizuki

Mizuki was first introduced in Naruto in episode one and was the series' first villain. He was one of the chunin teachers at the Ninja Academy which the Konoha 11 attended. Mizuki also manipulated Naruto into stealing the Scroll of Sealing. However, he was easily defeated by Naruto's onslaught of shadow clones and was forced to return the Scroll of Sealing.

8) Iruka Umino

Iruka Umino as he appears in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Pierrot)

Although Iruka is well-respected in the series, he is one of the weakest shinobi. Like Mizuki, he was a teacher at the Ninja Academy and held the rank of a chunin.

When Mizuki manipulated Naruto into taking the Scroll of Sealing and going into the woods, Iruka tried his hardest to protect Naruto. He engaged Mizuki in combat but was defeated eventually.

7) Karin Uzumaki

Karin Uzumaki as she appears in during Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

Although Karin has a natural healing ability and amazing sealing Jutsu, she is not that strong. She has virtually no fighting experience and has lost to most characters who tried to fight her. Since she had been by Orochimaru's side for many years, she became crafty enough to escape if ever in danger.

6) White Zetsu

White Zetsu was created after Kaguya performed the Infinite Tsukuyomi for the first time and was the other half of the Akatsuki member Zetsu. He was never a character who would fight on the front lines but was an excellent spy. By sneaking past enemy lines and gathering intel, White Zetsu was able to support the Akatsuki from the shadows.

5) Yuina Itomaki

Yuina Itomaki as she appears in 'Boruto' (Image via Pierrot)

Yuina Itomaki was one of the kids who took part in the Ninja Academy trial session alongside Ehou and Himawari. She had no combat experience before the trial session and did not do very well, but was still very dedicated to becoming a shinobi. In recent episodes, she has become stronger while training with Himawari and Ehou and will enroll in the Ninja Academy soon.

4) Tonton

Tonton as she appears in the series (Image via Pierrot)

Tonton is Tsunade's ninja pig, so it is safe to say that she has been a witness to a few fights. Even though she is unable to fight, her amazing sense of smell allows her to be a responsible ally. She has the ability to transform into others, making her even more dependable.

3) Tazuna

Tazuna is a bridge builder and was the center of the mission Team 7 was assigned during the Land of Waves arc. Team 7 had to protect him since the bridge he was building angered a powerful man. He was also one of the reasons why Team 7 encountered Zabuza and Haku, leading to one of the first incredibly emotional moments in the series.

2) Teuchi

Teuchi as he appears in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Teuchi is the owner of Ichiraku Ramen and is well respected by many citizens in Konoha. Despite the respect many hold for him, he has not shown any combat experience. In fact, he has not been seen anywhere near a fight ever since the Naruto series began.

1) Ayame

Ayame as she appears in the series (Image via Pierrot)

Ayame, Teuchi's daughter, used to assist her father and now owns Ichiraku Ramen in Boruto. Like her father, she has not been shown or stated to have any combat experience, so it is safe to assume she is the weakest character in the series.

Edited by Khushi Singh