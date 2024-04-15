Naruto awaits a fate worse than death in Boruto if one condition is met

Naruto’s status in the Boruto manga seems to be a cause of concern for most fans now that the Shinju have made their way into Konohagakure. A major reason fans are worried is Jura. He is the strongest among the Shinjus, and he has come out to hunt and kill Naruto Uzumaki.

With the release of the next chapter of the Boruto manga just around the corner, the entire fanbase is into overdrive mode, constantly coming up with various fan theories. One such fan theory surrounds the Seventh Hokage and how Masashi Kishimoto could end him in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Naruto Next Generations and Two Blue Vortex manga.

How the Boruto manga could kill Naruto in one of the upcoming chapters

Naruto in his Sage Mode as shown in the original anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The theory put forth by the animanga community is based on two very important techniques that the Seventh Hokage mastered in the original series—Baryon Mode and Sage Mode. Understanding these two techniques is paramount to the theory.

Sage Mode was first introduced in the original series. This technique is utilized by highly skilled shinobis who can access and utilize natural energy. Natural energy is all energy that is present in abundance. One can harvest this natural energy and fuse it in a specific proportion to achieve Sage Mode. This chakra fusion amplifies the ninjutsu abilities and gives the shinobi an edge on the battlefield.

The Seventh Hokage in Baryon Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

On the other hand, Baryon Mode was introduced in the sequel series, where Naruto forcibly fuses his chakra and Kurama’s chakra to create an entirely new type of energy. This process is very similar to nuclear fusion, and it causes a massive explosion of energy, which the Seventh Hokage harnesses in his fight against Isshiki.

The new energy created results in the destruction of the entity’s chakra. Kurama ensured that the chakra was fused in a manner where his chakra was destroyed, allowing Naruto to come out unscathed.

Fans believe Kishimoto could showcase a new transformation if the Seventh Hokage is released from Kawaki’s Daikokuten in the Boruto manga. This would give him one last time to shine before the next generation takes over and shoulders the responsibility of the safety of Konohagakure. This transformation would be a combination of the Baryon Mode and the Sage Mode.

The combination of the two resultant energies in a manner similar to nuclear fusion would result in an even more potent source that could boost the Seventh Hokage's ninjutsu abilities. However, the forced fusion of the two resultant energies could severely affect the physical body.

Naruto could experience excruciating pain, and the sustained production of this new form of energy could [potentially] destroy his body completely, resulting in an excruciating death. This experience could be compared to anyone who can open the Eighth Gate. He could pull in natural energy while in his Baryon Mode and find a way to combine every form of energy in his body, which could give him incredible powers.

However, from a writer’s standpoint, killing him might not be ideal, owing to his popularity. Furthermore, such a massive boost in abilities would undo whatever Kishimoto did to show an improvement in the next generation’s abilities as shinobis.

