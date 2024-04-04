Naruto is not the Boruto character whose life is in major danger

From the start of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, fans were led to believe that Naruto Uzumaki's life was in danger. This is because the manga saw Kawaki threatening Boruto that he would send him where he sent the Seventh Hokage.

While, fortunately, Naruto had only been trapped inside another dimension, the threat to his life wasn't reduced one bit as God Tree Jura was eyeing him as his target. This may lead fans to believe that Naruto Uzumaki is the character whose life was in the most danger. However, that is far from the truth, as Amado was being hunted down by Kashin Koji.

Boruto: Kashin Koji's mission makes Amado a bigger target than Naruto

Amado Sanzu as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As fans would know from the start of the Boruto manga, Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki was still inside the alternate dimension in the flash forward. This effectively means that no one should have been able to get to him until that point in the story.

However, that is not the case for Amado, who was being hunted down by his cyborg Jiraiya clone, Kashin Koji. Unlike Naruto, Amado's status does not get confirmed through the flashforward. This means that his death is still a possibility.

Kashin Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The reason Kashin Koji wanted to confront Amado was because the latter, despite being his creator, thought of him as disposable. This development saw Amado ready to sacrifice Koji if it would help him defeat Isshiki Otsutsuki. Unfortunately, this storyline was put on hold after Koji ran away after his fight against the Otsutsuki. Given that the clone had disappeared without a trace, Amado believed that Kashin Koji had passed away.

Nevertheless, as revealed by Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Koji has returned to the series. This left fans with several main questions, the main one being: when will Kashin Koji attack Amado? The truth is that, currently, too many plot points are taking place simultaneously. Thus, it may take some time before Koji confronts Amado. Hopefully, it wouldn't take as much time as that was needed between Eida's first appearance and the usage of the Omnipotence Shinjutsu ability.

Amado Sanzu as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As observed in the series, Amado gets overconfident whenever he thinks that the cards are in his pocket. However, his confidence has also melted down quickly on several occasions, the most notable being the time when Eida stepped out of Code's claw marks. He believed that she had been disposed of long ago. Thus, seeing her shocked Amado to the core.

Given that plot scenario, it seems like Kashin Koji's return is also set to have a similar effect, as he was a loose end that Amado was unaware of. With such a development, fans can not only expect Kashin Koji to interrogate Amado Sanzu but also possibly end him in their future confrontation.

