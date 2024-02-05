Naruto: Can any Uchiha perform the Izanagi or the Izanami? The jutsu and their origins, explained

The Uchiha clan, known for their powerful Sharingan dojutsu, is one of the most formidable clans featured in Naruto. Possessing abilities far beyond normal ninja, the Sharingan allows its users to easily mirror an opponent's jutsu along with granting enhanced perception. Two especially formidable techniques available to select high-level Sharingan wielders include Izanagi and Izanami, some of the most potent Jutsu seen.
While Izanagi warps reality by removing cause and effect for a brief time, Izanami traps targets within an endless loop. Both demand immense chakra reserves and come at tremendous personal cost, explaining their rare usage. Not every Sharingan user could attempt these techniques, as it requires unmatched mastery over both ocular powers and one's own psyche.
The Izanagi and Izanami are two very powerful techniques in the Naruto series. They are forbidden jutsus that require sacrificing a Sharingan eye. Izanagi allows the user to create something from nothing using Yin Release and bring it to life using Yang Release. On the other hand, Izanami is a jutsu that decides someone's destiny, similar to how Izanagi alters it. Izanami works in a more complex way compared to Izanagi.
While Izanagi can simply be cast on reality and freely manipulate it. So far, only a few members of the Uchiha clan have been shown using these jutsus. Itachi Uchiha is the only Uchiha member shown using Izanami in the entire story.
Itachi trapped Kabuto Yakushi in a repeating loop of events until he accepted his true self using Izanami. Sasuke Uchiha, Itachi's younger brother, broke out of Izanami by accepting his true self. It's important to note Izanami requires deeply understanding your own self and your opponent's self. It's not a jutsu just anyone can use.
As for Izanagi, Danzo Shimura, a former Konoha Council member, was shown using it. Danzo used Izanagi to cheat death multiple times by altering reality. However, Danzo was not an Uchiha clan member. He used Izanagi by implanting Shisui Uchiha's Sharingan eyes into his arm.
Obito Uchiha used Izanagi to escape certain death during his fight with Konan. He altered reality with Izanagi to escape Konan's paper bombs. Madara Uchiha did the same to undo his death after being entombed, restoring himself to life unknown to anyone.
The Izanagi and Izanami are forbidden techniques that demand sacrificing a Sharingan eye. The Izanagi allows altering reality at great cost in which the user loses the use of the Sharingan in the sacrificed eye. The Izanami, however, traps its target in an endless loop repeating the same events. Breaking free requires accepting one's true self and fate. As a forbidden Jutsu, using the Izanami destroys the light of the Sharingan employed.
The Izanagi and the Izanami are two of the most powerful techniques in the Naruto series. Both are forbidden techniques that require sacrificing a Sharingan eye. So far, only a few members of the Uchiha clan have demonstrated the ability to use these techniques.
Itachi Uchiha is the only Uchiha clan member shown to wield the Izanami throughout the franchise. Meanwhile, Danzo Shimura could employ the Izanagi by implanting Sharingan eyes into his arm. The Izanagi and the Izanami both come at great cost, so they should not be utilized lightly.