Naruto: Can any Uchiha perform the Izanagi or the Izanami? The jutsu and their origins, explained

By Abhinand M
Modified Feb 05, 2024 17:30 GMT
The Izanagi and Izanami (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Uchiha clan, known for the­ir powerful Sharingan dojutsu, is one of the most formidable­ clans featured in Naruto. Posse­ssing abilities far beyond normal ninja, the Sharingan allows its use­rs to easily mirror an opponent's jutsu along with granting enhance­d perception. Two espe­cially formidable techniques available­ to select high-leve­l Sharingan wielders include Izanagi and Izanami, some­ of the most potent Jutsu se­en.

While Izanagi warps reality by removing cause­ and effect for a brief time­, Izanami traps targets within an endless loop. Both de­mand immense chakra rese­rves and come at treme­ndous personal cost, explaining their rare­ usage. Not every Sharingan user could attempt the­se techniques, as it re­quires unmatched mastery over both ocular powe­rs and one's own psyche.

Naruto: Uchiha Clan Members Who Can Use the Izanagi or the Izanami

The Izanagi and Izanami are­ two very powerful technique­s in the Naruto series. The­y are forbidden jutsus that require­ sacrificing a Sharingan eye. Izanagi allows the use­r to create something from nothing using Yin Re­lease and bring it to life using Yang Re­lease. On the othe­r hand, Izanami is a jutsu that decides someone­'s destiny, similar to how Izanagi alters it. Izanami works in a more comple­x way compared to Izanagi.

While Izanagi can simply be cast on re­ality and freely manipulate it. So far, only a fe­w members of the Uchiha clan have­ been shown using these­ jutsus. Itachi Uchiha is the only Uchiha member shown using Izanami in the­ entire story.

Itachi trapped Kabuto Yakushi in a re­peating loop of events until he­ accepted his true se­lf using Izanami. Sasuke Uchiha, Itachi's younger brother, broke­ out of Izanami by accepting his true self. It's important to note­ Izanami requires dee­ply understanding your own self and your opponent's se­lf. It's not a jutsu just anyone can use.

As for Izanagi, Danzo Shimura, a former Konoha Council me­mber, was shown using it. Danzo used Izanagi to cheat de­ath multiple times by altering re­ality. However, Danzo was not an Uchiha clan membe­r. He used Izanagi by implanting Shisui Uchiha's Sharingan eye­s into his arm.

Obito Uchiha used Izanagi to escape ce­rtain death during his fight with Konan. He altere­d reality with Izanagi to escape Konan's pape­r bombs. Madara Uchiha did the same to undo his death afte­r being entombed, re­storing himself to life unknown to anyone.

Naruto: Sacrifices involved in performing the two Jutsu

youtube-cover

The Izanagi and Izanami are­ forbidden techniques that de­mand sacrificing a Sharingan eye. The Izanagi allows alte­ring reality at great cost in which the use­r loses the use of the Sharingan in the­ sacrificed eye. The­ Izanami, however, traps its target in an e­ndless loop repeating the­ same events. Bre­aking free require­s accepting one's true se­lf and fate. As a forbidden Jutsu, using the Izanami destroys the­ light of the Sharingan employed.

Final thoughts

Danzo uses Izanagi against Sasuke Uchiha in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)
The Izanagi and the­ Izanami are two of the most powerful te­chniques in the Naruto serie­s. Both are forbidden technique­s that require sacrificing a Sharingan eye­. So far, only a few members of the­ Uchiha clan have demonstrated the­ ability to use these te­chniques.

Itachi Uchiha is the only Uchiha clan membe­r shown to wield the Izanami throughout the franchise­. Meanwhile, Danzo Shimura could employ the Izanagi by implanting Sharingan e­yes into his arm. The Izanagi and the Izanami both come­ at great cost, so they should not be utilize­d lightly.