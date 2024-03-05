Naruto: Did Madara base the Infinite Tsukuyomi off Itachi Uchiha's Tsukuyomi? The two jutsu's relation, explored

The Naruto series has come up with a wide range of ninjutsu which added to the world-building aspect of the show. Each shinobi has a unique style of fighting, and thus various sets of techniques in their arsenal. Some of these techniques can be specific to the Clan.

A unique set of techniques exists in the Naruto series and these are referred to as genjutsu. These are techniques that create an illusion and trick the target into falsely perceiving reality. The Uchiha Clan is rather crafty with this set of techniques, and this is because of their Sharingan.

These clan members have a special eye that allows them to use it for these jutsus. Tsukuyomi and Infinite Tsukuyomi are techniques that were shown in the series. However, fans want to understand the relation between the two. They wonder if Madara based Infinite Tsukuyomi on Itachi’s Tsukuyomi. However, Madara’s Infinite Tsukuyomi is different from Itachi’s Tsukuyomi.

Naruto: Understanding the difference between Tsukuyomi and Infinite Tsukuyomi

Itachi Uchiha as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It is important to note that Tsukuyomi and Infinite Tsukuyomi are two vastly different techniques in the Naruto series. Tsukuyomi was a technique that was employed by Itachi Uchiha in the Naruto series. This is a technique that only those with the Mangekyou Sharingan can use. It is also one of the most powerful genjutsu techniques to exist in the original show. Itachi uses this technique to alter the target’s perception of time.

The unfortunate ones who are subjected to this technique will experience days’ worth of torture in just a matter of seconds. These people would often relive some of the most painful memories or experience excruciating pain similar to the pain one feels while being stabbed.

Those who do not have the Sharingan will find it extremely hard to break out of this technique. Additionally, this requires a ton of chakra, which is why Itachi cannot use this technique and continue fighting for a sustained period of time.

Madara Uchiha as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Infinite Tsukuyomi in the Naruto series is a whole lot different in comparison to the aforementioned technique. Infinite Tsukuyomi is also genjutsu technique. However, this technique is designed to cast an illusion on the entire world.

Every single human being and animal living on the planet will live in an illusion so that the God Tree can absorb the chakra from the planet. Black Zetsu, White Zetsu, and reanimated entities are the only beings immune to Infinite Tsukuyomi in the Naruto series.

The most important step in casting the illusion is for the user’s Rinnesharingan to be reflected off of the moon. As shown in the anime and manga series, there are numerous ways to go about this. Kaguya Otsutsuki created a portal to the moon, whereas Madara Uchiha flew into the sky and reflected the Rinnesharingan off of the moon. This created a red-colored light and put the entire world in an illusion.

Every single being in the Naruto series affected by this technique is rendered immobile. This is so that the God Tree can use its bark to suck the chakra and life forces of the planet.

