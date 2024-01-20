Naruto fans urge one of their own to "delete this" awful Uchiha take

Devote­d Naruto and Boruto fans have always felt strongly about the franchise's characters and storylines, particularly when significant events occur. Lately, a comment posted on X has ignited a spirited debate among fans. An X user who goes by @27NUMB0 felt that Sarada brings dishonor to the Uchiha clan because she was seen blushing in a manga panel, which they found unacceptable.

The bold statement by the netizen was not well received by the fandom. They opined that it reveals perspectives that some fans have regarding female characters in the storyline. Focusing on one small moment from the manga disregards Sarada's many admirable qualities and accomplishments, fans added.

Naruto fan label Sarada as a disgrace to the Uchiha clan

A recent tweet criticized Sarada Uchiha's character in Boruto. It was argued that she dishonored the Uchiha clan by blushing, which was deemed an unacceptable display that did not reflect the clan's heritage. This restricted viewpoint dismisses the multidimensional portrayal of women in the anime universe.

Throughout the history of this anime series, some critics have argued that female characters have often been depicted in stereotypical roles or lacked in-depth character development. However, this perspective, which is based on criticism of these characters for expressing a natural range of emotions and vulnerabilities, fails to acknowledge their full complexity.

While room for improvement always exists, dismissing their portrayals outright disregards storytelling challenges and overlooks the purpose of the narrative.

While Sarada has been subjected to criticism, many Boruto fans see aspects of her mother Sakura reflected in her character. Sakura Haruno, an important figure in the Naruto story, was also hated at the beginning of the series. However, over time, more people came to appreciate her development and strengths as the story progressed.

Similarly, as Sarada's role expands in Boruto, more may find themselves able to relate to her experiences and talents.

How Naruto fans united against this misogynistic comment

The fandom's response to @27NUMB0's statement was swift and unified, with many fans criticizing the misogynistic undertones present in the comment. An X user expressed their disappointment, stating how this statement is a prime example of toxic masculinity within the Naruto fandom.

Fans further justified how Sarada's blushing doesn't make her a disgrace; in fact, it makes her human. The tweet garnered significant support, with fans rallying against the notion that female characters should adhere to rigid expectations within the narrative.

Another Twitter user, @frostsoll, reminded @27NUMB0 about Obito, who was also a Uchiha. He talked about how Obito also had romantic feelings for Rin. This sentiment echoed the belief that a character's depth should be measured by their growth, achievements, and the complexity of their personality rather than conforming to predefined notions of what it means to be a Uchiha.

The Naruto fandom's reaction to this controversial statement showcases a shift in mindset, with fans actively challenging and rejecting misogynistic viewpoints. It signifies a collective desire to embrace female characters who express a range of emotions and contribute significantly to the narrative.

Final thoughts

The recent outcry within the Naruto fandom following an X user's statement highlights the ongoing struggle for fair representation and characterization of women in the Naruto and Boruto universes.

Sarada Uchiha, a character who embodies strength and potential for growth, faced unwarranted criticism due to a simplistic display of her emotions. However, the fandom's response demonstrated a growing awareness and rejection of such narrow perspectives.