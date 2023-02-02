Naruto fandom divided over which Konoha 12 character can wield Thor's Mjolnir

A recent post to the Dankruto subreddit, a forum dedicated to Naruto franchise memes, has gained considerable traction since being posted earlier in the week. The post asks perusers of the forum which one of the Konoha 12 could wield Mjolnir and why they would be the one to wield it.

The post has blown up with engagement since its original submission, with dozens of Naruto fans commenting with their opinions. Some are certainly insightful, while others seek to provide a good laugh by poking fun at some of the lesser-liked members of the Konoha 12 group.

Naruto fandom gridlocked in debate over which of the Konoha 12 could wield Thor’s trademark weapon

The post, made by u/Gokai_Ice, has accumulated over 1.8 thousand net upvotes on Reddit while boasting a whopping 632 comments. The quick and massive engagement speaks to how invested Naruto fans are in this topic, with seemingly everyone involved looking to add their own opinion or share their thoughts with another.

While a seemingly shallow subject on the surface, there actually is plenty to address and discuss here. Most Konoha 12 members could have an argument made for or against their worthiness based on their actions in the series, both good and bad. The only person who likely has no argument to be made for them is Sasuke Uchiha.

One popular opinion seems to be Rock Lee, who is shown to always have good intentions throughout the franchise’s many anime and manga series. There’s also the fact that Rock Lee is one of the most physically strong members of the Konoha 12, allowing him to wield the weapon. While the weight is canonically lessened for those who are worthy, there is presumably at least some weight to the weapon still.

For several reasons, a popular joke opinion seems to be Tenten. One user comments on how Tenten would just seal it in a scroll and drop it on people, with her main technique revolving around using ninja tools in such a way.

Fans are also hilariously pointing out that Tenten’s low screen time helps to keep her worthy since she isn’t given any time to prove herself unworthy of the weapon.

Some comic superfans are also weighing in, pointing out that Mjolnir can only be wielded by those who are good and willing to kill someone to protect the weak.

The argument here is that pre-Hokage Naruto wouldn’t be able to wield it since he’s often shown choosing to protect the weak by befriending his enemies rather than killing them. In any case, the post has spawned a spirited and healthy debate amongst true fans of the series.

