Naruto: Is Sai an introvert? Explained

Naruto has had a lot of characters with interesting backgrounds and abilities but Sai could very well be one of the most underrated. Considering his painting Jutsu, his tragic backstory with his brother, his role filling in for Sasuke Uchiha in Team 7, and how he was turned into a child soldier by Danzo, there is an argument to be made that author Masashi Kishimoto never got the best out of Sai's character.

Be that as it may, Sai did make a strong first impression when he was introduced after the Naruto time skip, filling in for Sasuke. One thing that stood out to the public was the fact that he struggled to get along with his new teammates. He would often make comments that enraged them, and failed to communicate, which led to a lot of fans wondering if he could qualify as an introvert.

Explaining if Sai is an introvert in Naruto

Sai is a character who can be easily forgotten in the Naruto series because he was originally introduced after the time skip as a substitute for Sasuke and to aid in the earlier missions but he never truly connected with the audience and author Masashi Kishimoto never got the best out of him. Be that as it may, Sai made a strong first impression considering his very reserved and introverted nature, which makes sense considering his background.

Yes, Sai is an introvert. It makes sense considering he was originally part of the Root division of Anbu, who were all loyal to Danzo, a strong and corrupt political figure in Konoha. Sai had been trained since he was a child to become a soldier and this led to him being forced to lose his own emotions while developing no social skills. This is a running issue with his character in the earlier arcs of the Shippuden portion of the series.

Sai was also very blunt, failing to understand why Naruto and Sakura were so interested in bringing Sasuke back considering that the latter was a traitor to the Hidden Leaf Village. This then led to his new teammates distrusting him in the process. While Sai eventually gained his own sense of individuality and even went as far as having a family with Ino, the truth of the matter is that his attitude earlier in his introduction probably didn't endear him to a lot of readers and viewers.

Sai and Kishimoto wasting potential

Masashi Kishimoto is a very talented mangaka and his success speaks for itself but there is no denying that he had a knack for wasting the potential of a lot of different characters in Naruto. Sai might not be the biggest example of this trend of characters of this ilk, but is also very fair to say that he could have gotten a much better treatment.

Considering that Sai had one of the most interesting abilities in the series due to his painting, his tragic backstory, and the theme of a young man trying to learn to connect with others after years of being a child soldier, it seems that Kishimoto never fully got the best out of him.

The physical similarities with Sasuke and putting him as a replacement for the latter on Team 7 wasn't a good idea, either, since it kept Sai from getting his own identity and he was rather perceived as Sasuke 2.0, which didn't do him any favors.

Final thoughts

Sai is an introvert and is shown throughout the Naruto series as he had to learn a lot of social skills, which was a direct result of him being a child soldier due to Danzo and his evil plans. That is why Sai never fully connected with his teammates and took him a long time to form bonds with others.