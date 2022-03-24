10 strongest Fuinjutsu users in Naruto, ranked

Naruto has introduced a variety of techniques and characters during the course of the show and fans have always tried to create a ranking system. Sealing techniques are important in the series since they have played important roles in defeating some of the characters and sealing Tailed Beasts in the series.

While not all are well-versed in sealing techniques, there are some that excel in this field. Take a look at some of the best Fuinjutsu users in the Naruto series.

Ranking Fuinjutsu users in Naruto, from Sai to Tobirama, and more

10) Sai

Sai using sealing technique in the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

Sai is a strong and capable shinobi who can perform a strong sealing technique. This is called the Tiger Vision Staring Bullet, but the only downside to this technique is that it takes some time for Sai to draw the image. A large tiger painted on a scroll extends out and catches its prey in its mouth and confines the target into the paintings.

Sai needed to make use of his emotions in order to use this technique effectively. He used this to seal one of Seven Swordsmen of the Mist in the reanimated form.

9) Gaara

Gaara using sealing technique in the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

Gaara is another strong character who specializes in Sand Release and is also the One Tail Jinchuriki. He is ridiculously strong and is also capable of performing sealing techniques.

He uses the Desert Layered Imperial Funeral Seal which is extremely effective, since it has layers of sand that compresses the target into a pyramid shape. Sealing tags could also be added in case he wants to increase the strength of the seal. He can also take Shukaku’s help to fortify this seal.

8) Tobirama

Tobirama from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

Tobirama was a genius and happens to be one of the strongest characters in the Naruto series. He is credited with inventing some of the most impressive jutsus like the Shadow Clone and Flying Raijin.

He was the one that created the seals for the Flying Thunder God technique and was also capable of performing one of the strongest seals in the series, the 4 Red Yang Formation Seal, which is one of the best sealing techniques in the series.

7) Minato

Minato is another exceptionally strong character who is capable of performing some of the most advanced jutsus in the series. While he wasn’t a specialist in sealing, Kushina taught him some of the techniques that were known to members of the Uzumaki clan.

He was able to seal Kurama into Naruto using the Eight Trigrams Seal and then was able to use the Reaper Death Seal as well. This showed his prowess in Fuinjutsu.

6) Jiraiya

Jiraiya has a lot of knowledge about Fuinjutsu and showcased it on a few occasions during the course of the show. One time he displayed his sealing abilities was when Jiraiya had to seal Amaterasu.

Itachin tried to attack and Jiraiya was quick enough to be able to seal the black flames that could have inflicted huge damage on its targets.

5) Kushina

Melanin Munroe⚡ @EmpressMunroe Kushina: Mother of Naruto

Abilities: Emmense chakra control and reserves. Adamantine Sealing Chains

Favorite Moment: Sacrificing herself to save Naruto Kushina: Mother of NarutoAbilities: Emmense chakra control and reserves. Adamantine Sealing ChainsFavorite Moment: Sacrificing herself to save Naruto https://t.co/Nx0Sf2yHLx

Kushina was a member of the Uzumaki clan which meant that she was privy to certain sealing techniques that others didn’t know. The Uzumaki clan specialized in sealing techniques and was also the one who taught Minato how to perform certain Fuinjutsu techniques.

One of the sealing techniques that Kushina used was the Adamantine Sealing Chains that she used to bind the Nine Tail Beast.

4) Orochimaru

Orochimaru's curse mark on Sasuke (image via Pierrot)

Orochimaru’s knowledge on Fuinjutsu is unmatched. He spent many years searching for various techniques. He was so well-versed in sealing techniques that he was able to undo the Reaper Death Seal that Hiruzen cast on Orochimaru.

He also developed curse seals that he used on Sasuke during the Chunin exams which gave a temporary boost to his power levels as well. Orochiumaru is intelligent and spent a lot of time researching such techniques.

3) Hiruzen

Hiruzen was extremely strong and he knew most of the forbidden techniques as well. He was well-versed in sealing techniques since he was able to seal the Edo Tensei versions of Tobirama and Hashirama when Orochimaru decided to invade Konohagakure.

He used the Reaper Death Seal or the Dead Demon Consuming Seal to seal their souls. At that age, he almost managed to seal Orochimaru as well, who undid the seal that Hiruzen had cast. Prime Hiruzen would have been far stronger and might have succeeded in performing the seal completely.

2) Mito

Mito sealed Kurama within her (image via Pierrot)

Mito belonged to the Uzumaki clan and was capable of performing a host of sealing techniques. She was extremely strong and well-versed in this area since she was able to seal the Nine Tail Beast into her, making herself the first Nine Tail Jinchuriki.

The Nine Tail Beast was quite strong and she couldn’t leave it unchecked. This was an impressive feat for anyone at the time when a lot of techniques were yet to be discovered.

1) Hashirama

Hashirama is probably one of the strongest Fuinjutsu users because of his Sage Art: Gate of the Great God. This technique was used by him in the Naruto series when he was in Sage Mode. Giant Torii Gates fell down and pinned the target.

The Gates not only bind the target physically, it also nullifies their will to oppose this technique, making them docile. Hashirama was able to use this to bind the Ten Tailed Beast and its Jinchuriki.

