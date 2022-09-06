Naruto: Is Sakura still useless in Boruto?

Sakura as a character has polarized the Naruto and Boruto fanbases during numerous discussions and debates. During the earlier parts of the series, she barely did anything independently and often relied on others when facing hurdles. She constantly yelled at the protagonist and was quite arrogant as well. Therefore, she received a lot of hate during the series’ initial parts.

However, as the Naruto series progressed, she developed skills that only a few could replicate. By the time the Fourth Great Shinobi World War ended, she had become a splendid medical ninja who is said to have surpassed the likes of Tsunade Senju. If that’s the case, why do people continue to have the notion that she’s useless in the Boruto series?

Let’s look at how capable Sakura is in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series.

How strong is Sakura in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

In Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, Sakura’s strength and overall abilities as a shinobi were very low. She struggled to keep up with her peers, but she slowly got better with time.

One of the first instances where she showed resilience was during the fight against Sasori of the Red Sand. She and Chiyo defeated this member of the Akatsuki, who had managed to kill the Third Kazekage. While she did receive help, the fact that she played a significant role in defeating Sasori cannot be taken away from her.

By the time we get to the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series, Sakura is considered one of the strongest kunoichi in Konohagakure. She unlocked the 100 Healings technique that her former teacher mastered after a ton of training.

The 100 Healings technique is one of the most impressive techniques one can possess. It is a technique from the Sage of Six Paths era, and one receives a mark on their forehead after storing chakra in their forehead for a sustained period. This drastically amplifies the attacks, and the user’s efficiency reaches 100 percent in battle.

She has incredible raw strength that not many shinobis can match. Aside from her strength, she has mastered chakra control and is the best medic ninja anyone has ever seen.

She heads the medical department in Konohagakure and trains people to become better medical ninjas in the Boruto series. Therefore, one can conclude that Sakura is not useless by any means. In fact, she is incredibly powerful and is an asset to the village.

The reason why fans continue to think that she’s useless is because of the Naruto fanbase’s first impression of Sakura. She didn’t really have the best start and was quite unpopular compared to other characters.

Despite her impressive skill set in the Boruto series, she doesn’t receive as much screen time because the series now focuses on the future generation of Naruto.

