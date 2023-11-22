Naruto: Is Yamato related to the First Hokage? Explained

Naruto has a lot of characters, and author Masashi Kishimoto has a huge virtue by adding a lot of personality, backstory, and lore to many of them. In that regard, there are a lot of varying results. While Yamato could be qualified as one of the least successful examples, his connection to the first Hokage, Hashirama Senju, makes him quite interesting.

Yamato first appeared in the first arc after the time skip, called Naruto Shippuden in the anime adaptation, and became a replacement for Kakashi Hatake for a while. However, his Wood Release style was something that only Hashirama could do, which is why many people have either forgotten or don't understand how Yamato could do it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series.

Yamato and his connection to the first Hokage in the Naruto series

Yamato's "scary face" (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Yamato was first introduced in the first Naruto Shippuden arc when the title character and Sakura were going to aid the Sand Village to rescue Gaara from Akatsuki. Since Kakashi was unavailable at the time, a former Anbu member, Yamato, was added to Team 7 to act as an aid because he was a Jonin and also had Hashirama's Wood Release jutsu style, which meant he could control Naruto's tailed-beast if push comes to shove.

Many fans naturally asked themselves if he had a connection to Hashirama Senju and whether they were related in some shape or not. The answer is quite different: Yamato was a ninja prodigy who was abducted by Orochimaru, along with sixty other children, so that he could do his disturbing experiments with DNA.

In that regard, Yamato was part of a crop of children who were experimented on with the DNA of the first Hokage, Hashirama, and he was the sole survivor. This is why he can use his Wood Release style, albeit a much weaker version, since he has the former Hokage's DNA, which proved to be quite helpful when Naruto's tailed beast lost control and had to calm him down.

The struggles of Yamato's character

Expand Tweet

Yamato was a character with an interesting backstory. Kishimoto seemed keen on using him when he was first introduced but was later sidelined when he failed to be a hit with the audience. Sai also appeared to suffer a similar fate, especially considering he was clearly meant to be Sasuke's replacement in Team 7. However, his lack of personality and characterization failed to succeed with the fandom.

This is a good example of an author who can create many interesting characters with deep connections to the series' lore and worldbuilding but still fails to make an impact. No matter how talented the writer is, not every character will be a success. While Yamato has some interesting connections to Orochimaru, he never went beyond being a safe measure in case Naruto's inner powers went rogue.

Both Yamato and Sai were Kishimoto's attempt to rewrite Team 7 for the second portion of the series, but neither managed to hit it off with the fandom. They weren't awful characters, but clearly not up to be Sasuke and Kakashi's replacements in the series.

Final thoughts

Yamato has no connection with the first Hokage beyond the fact that Orochimaru experimented on him with Hashirama's DNA. While that gave him the Wood Release style, he has no other connection to the Hidden Leaf Village's first-ever leader.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.