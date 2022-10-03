Naruto reanimation by Kishimoto is taking Twitter by storm

The 20th anniversary of Kishimoto's anime continues to shower fans with incredible gifts, such as the recently released Naruto reanimation. The video, which was released earlier today, is a montage of the series' best moments, each drawn in a stunning visual style never before seen in the franchise.

Moments after the Naruto reanimation video was released, fans on Twitter began losing their minds, praising the animators and everyone involved due to how amazing the video is. The video moved them to tears as it brought back memories of the series. Keep reading to learn more about the Naruto reanimation video and how fans reacted.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto anime series.

Fans on Twitter are crying over Jiraiya’s death scene in the new Naruto reanimation

The Naruto reanimation video is a ten-minute-long compilation of the most iconic moments of the franchise. From Naruto graduating to his final battle against Sasuke, every one of the fan-favorite scenes in the series can be found in this celebratory video.

The video is divided into various parts, each accompanied by one of the opening themes for the series. Every scene found in the Naruto reanimation was made from scratch specifically for the video release. The art style is similar to the one found in the original series, however, it looks exponentially more crisp.

Fans can find this video on Studio Pierrot’s official YouTube channel, or by following the link found on the official website created for the 20th-anniversary celebration. We are getting closer to October 10, which is Naruto’s birthday in the series. The Naruto reanimation could soon be accompanied by other exciting news and projects Kishimoto has worked on for fans.

Fans on Twitter are reminiscing the Naruto days

Moments after the Naruto reanimation was released, fans on Twitter began posting their feelings while watching it. Many were filled with nostalgia, remembering the times when they started watching what would become one of the most acclaimed anime series in existence.

Baleygr (CEO of 86 Eighty Six) @Baleygr086 In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, Studio Pierrot released a compilation of re-animated cuts of scenes from the entirety of Naruto.



Every single shot is remade and damn I'm getting emotional (Huge nostalgia). I have fond memories of the series (Let's not talk about Boruto). In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, Studio Pierrot released a compilation of re-animated cuts of scenes from the entirety of Naruto.Every single shot is remade and damn I'm getting emotional (Huge nostalgia). I have fond memories of the series (Let's not talk about Boruto). https://t.co/VHynDGHp8d

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews This Naruto Remake Anime is freaking wild....



Huge rush of nostalgia.... Did not expect to wake up to this today This Naruto Remake Anime is freaking wild....Huge rush of nostalgia.... Did not expect to wake up to this today https://t.co/UtW53hoKKA

SLO @SLOplays I love how they reanimated Sasuke's Mangekyou Sharingan awakening. The blood streaming down and overtaking his tears looks sick. I love how they reanimated Sasuke's Mangekyou Sharingan awakening. The blood streaming down and overtaking his tears looks sick. https://t.co/uNtVx5nHOd

Kohta @Kohtaaa_ I... I didn't expect the Studio Perriot reanimation of Naruto to put me in my feels like this 🥲 I would honestly love to see the series reanimated like that. I think I would genuinely cry LMAO I... I didn't expect the Studio Perriot reanimation of Naruto to put me in my feels like this 🥲 I would honestly love to see the series reanimated like that. I think I would genuinely cry LMAO

✰ Mina ✰ Mike Myers Aegyo🐶👻🔪 @lunar_corvus i watched the full Naruto PV im ngl if i wasnt wearing makeup rn i wouldve started tearing up i watched the full Naruto PV im ngl if i wasnt wearing makeup rn i wouldve started tearing up

■ @uzumakixoxo Screaming crying shitting throwing up rn I love Naruto



Screaming crying shitting throwing up rn I love Naruto https://t.co/ST8HY3RrNQ

Other fans were almost moved to tears by seeing their favorite moments, as well as the most tragic ones, being remade to fit today’s art style. Still, each and every one of these fans are praising the animators at Studio Pierrot, as well as the creator, Masashi Kishimoto, for their hard work. The video is stunning, and it is clear that the people behind it put their hearts and souls into it.

Many fans began comparing the new scenes found in the Naruto reanimation video with the original moments from the series. The differences are as clear as day, with the recently released video fixing every mistake fans could find in the original series. The animation quality is outstanding, making precious moments like Jiraiya’s death even more moving to witness.

MARWANDA @marcwannns

#NARUTO

20th Thank you so much for all the memories and for accompanying my childhood. all stories about friends, family, love and dreams. Really irreplaceable forever. And lastly thanks to Masashi Kishimoto, you are AWESOME. #NARUTO 20th Thank you so much for all the memories and for accompanying my childhood. all stories about friends, family, love and dreams. Really irreplaceable forever. And lastly thanks to Masashi Kishimoto, you are AWESOME.#NARUTO#NARUTO20th https://t.co/iEuOMHl8tz

tiger ⚡ 🦊 @TAbrodi



I'm 21 years old today.



Thanks for everything, Kishimoto.



I remember when I dropped out of high school, friends and family, the only one who believed in me was me, and during those moments I won't lie, Naruto kept my spirit strong.



Dattebayo! tiger ⚡ 🦊 @TAbrodi



The greatest thing he taught us was to believe in ourselves and work hard towards our dreams.



A true belief in yourself is working hard, even when we no one is watching, pushing, encouraging, complimenting, or believing in you! Naruto Uzumaki taught us many things.The greatest thing he taught us was to believe in ourselves and work hard towards our dreams.A true belief in yourself is working hard, even when we no one is watching, pushing, encouraging, complimenting, or believing in you! Naruto Uzumaki taught us many things.The greatest thing he taught us was to believe in ourselves and work hard towards our dreams.A true belief in yourself is working hard, even when we no one is watching, pushing, encouraging, complimenting, or believing in you! 💪 🔥 https://t.co/6NMGeMAaUZ 20 years, Naruto. 🫶I'm 21 years old today.Thanks for everything, Kishimoto.I remember when I dropped out of high school, friends and family, the only one who believed in me was me, and during those moments I won't lie, Naruto kept my spirit strong.Dattebayo! twitter.com/TAbrodi/status… 20 years, Naruto. 🫶I'm 21 years old today. 😄Thanks for everything, Kishimoto.I remember when I dropped out of high school, friends and family, the only one who believed in me was me, and during those moments I won't lie, Naruto kept my spirit strong. 😤 👊Dattebayo! twitter.com/TAbrodi/status… https://t.co/F89H3S2X7U

Touka🌑 @ToukaSC Happy 20th to my childhood series Naruto thanks so much thanks Studio Pierrot for this wonderful video, thanks kishimoto for providing me with such a great experience all through out the years i will never forget this series. Happy 20th to my childhood series Naruto thanks so much thanks Studio Pierrot for this wonderful video, thanks kishimoto for providing me with such a great experience all through out the years i will never forget this series. https://t.co/iOJ6RpMinN

Fans expressed their appreciation for Kishimoto on social media. Through tweets, fans shared how important this series is to them or how it has helped them change their lives. Most of them are accompanied by a thank you message to the people at Studio Pierrot and Masashi Kishimoto for delivering such an iconic series.

star @starjones_101 Naruto got a 10 minute reanimation for its 20th anniversary.. now do every episode Naruto got a 10 minute reanimation for its 20th anniversary.. now do every episode

dre 🫧 @v2TokyoGhost a naruto remake of the anime with 0 filler would actually go crazy like they did with dbz kai a naruto remake of the anime with 0 filler would actually go crazy like they did with dbz kai https://t.co/I1blKY3BoB

PencilKage @pencil_kage

reanimate the entire show, get rid of the filler, fix the pain fight animation!!! WE NEED #NARUTO Kai,reanimate the entire show, get rid of the filler, fix the pain fight animation!!! WE NEED #NARUTO Kai, 😍😍😍😍reanimate the entire show, get rid of the filler, fix the pain fight animation!!! https://t.co/b76tqCvBXO

The Naruto reanimation video also reignited hopes for a remake to be announced soon. Fans want to see the best moments of the anime come back to their screens without having to deal with the huge amount of filler the original anime is known for. The community is clamoring for a series similar to Dragon Ball Kai, which only contains the most important details of an arc.

Naruto Posts @NarutoXposts ITACHI UCHIHA IN THE NEW PV ITACHI UCHIHA IN THE NEW PV https://t.co/TiNkscCXg3

Storm @KingStormTop1 Naruto Remake Budget All Went To Sasuke Naruto Remake Budget All Went To Sasuke https://t.co/5TVTPyU6MQ

shannaro tensei @SoFaloDeNaruto Forever the main heroine!



Manga Road of Naruto Forever the main heroine!Manga Road of Naruto https://t.co/9ycVN5JgUl

Finally, many fans took the opportunity to marvel at how much better their favorite characters look in this new video. Sasuke, Itachi, and Sakura are amongst the most popular characters on Twitter.

Final thoughts

Naruto as seen in the new video (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The new Naruto reanimation helped fans remember how important this series has been for them. Throughout the years, Naruto and his friends have been a source of comfort for many individuals around the world that felt as if they did not belong. Seeing one of anime’s biggest underdogs become the hero of his universe has inspired countless people in the last 20 years.

This new video will serve as a constant reminder to fans of how much we love and appreciate the Uzumaki ninja and his friends. And we can only hope that new generations of anime fans will look at this video and feel the same kind of excitement we did when we first watched Naruto.

