Naruto’s hard work is always overlooked (& it's because of Kishimoto's writing)

Naruto’s hard work in the series has been a central theme in the story. However, many dispute the protagonist’s work ethic simply because of how this character was written in the series. Despite the way he was written, some people realized that only a handful of people matched Naruto’s hard work in the series, sparking a debate among fans.

Some believe that Naruto only got to where he was because of Kurama. The absence of Kurama wouldn’t have allowed him to become a strong shinobi and have the influence he did on the show. However, let’s understand why this is a case of suboptimal writing and not a lack of hard work.

Understanding how Kishimoto’s writing impacted people’s perception of Naruto’s hard work

The one fact that people will unanimously agree on is that Naruto isn’t the best example of a character who represents hard work. Rock Lee is someone who managed to be on a level playing field among some of the strongest shinobis with just Taijutsu.

Guy Sensei managed to go toe-to-toe with Ten-Tail Madara, who complimented him by saying that Guy was the toughest opponent he ever fought. These characters overshadow Naruto’s hard work in the series.

However, that doesn’t mean Naruto doesn’t put in effort. Ever since he was a young shinobi, he constantly repeated an exercise until he mastered it. His undeterred will allowed him to get his foundations and basics right.

Because he was compared to the likes of Sasuke in the show, Naruto’s hard work was often painted in a comedic light since it highlighted his inability rather than his willingness to perfect it. Even when the entire world laughed at him, he continued training to become stronger. This is an important trait that every shinobi needs, but only a handful of people do.

Granted, Kurama aided Naruto in becoming one of the strongest shinobis in the series, but that doesn’t diminish the fact that he put in a lot of effort to get there. While chakra reserves play a massive role in being able to perform a technique, other factors are important as well. For example, chakra control is incredibly important and something he struggled with.

However, after weeks of relentless training, he added Wind Release to his Rasengan. This just goes on to show how dedicated a shinobi he is. Masashi Kishimoto often resorted to writing Naruto in a manner where he relied heavily on Kurama at times.

Furthermore, the initial comparison with Sasuke and Sakura, who perfected their foundations, played a role in the way he was perceived. This is why fans believe Naruto’s hard work in the series wasn’t properly highlighted in the anime. Masashi Kishimoto could have handled this character better. He could have portrayed the character as a shinobi who had an advantage but also worked extremely hard to reach his true potential.

