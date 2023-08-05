Naruto's timeskip fan art in Boruto makes waves online 

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the successor of Naruto, the immensely popular anime and manga series, has become an iconic phenomenon. It continues to mesmerize fans with its fresh characters and captivating storylines. Recently, an online art piece depicting Naruto's appearance after the timeskip in the series has gained significant attention.
The fan art depicting Naruto's more mature appearance, featuring a beard and a new outfit, has turned heads on social media. Twitter user @King_Sukunaaa is the creative genius behind this masterpiece that has elicited excitement among fans. They have been actively sharing and discussing the artwork, which hints at an anticipated timeskip in both the anime and manga.
Fandom excited after fan posts artwork of Naruto after timeskip in Boruto series
@King_Sukunaaa's fan art showcases a bearded Naruto in a new attire, radiating maturity. Fans have hailed the artwork for its meticulous attention to detail and accurate portrayal of Naruto's post-timeskip appearance. Furthermore, it has ignited discussions surrounding the character's evolution since the conclusion of the Naruto series.
When comparing Naruto's appearance in Boruto to the fanart rendition, significant differences arise. In the Boruto anime, Naruto assumes the role of Hokage in the Hidden Leaf Village but adopts a more casual and relaxed demeanor. He sports a simple black and orange outfit and has shorter hair compared to his appearance in the original series.
Conversely, in the fan art, Naruto takes on a more refined and mature guise. His outfit becomes elaborate, showcasing sophistication, while his beard further enhances his look.
The fan art featuring Naruto blew up on Twitter as netizens took to the comments section of @King_Sukunaaa's post and demanded that this Naruto be featured in the manga after the timeskip.
Naruto as a Hokage in Boruto anime
The anime takes place years after the Naruto series, following the adventures of Naruto's son, Boruto, and his friends. They navigate the trials of being young ninjas in a world recovering from war. Naruto, now Hokage and a guiding presence, serves as both a mentor and father figure to Boruto and his companions.
Naruto, in the series, exhibits substantial personal growth and maturity compared to his younger self. His commitment as Hokage is unwavering, as he is dedicated to improving the village and safeguarding its citizens.
Despite shouldering leadership duties, Naruto retains his compassionate nature and readily assists those in need. The show delves into the complex relationship between a father and son while showcasing Naruto's transformation into a capable and accountable leader.
Current status of the manga and anime
The manga is currently on a break after the release of volume 20. It is set to begin a new arc in the next part of the series titled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. This upcoming installment has generated anticipation among fans. It promises to introduce fresh characters and storylines, while also delving into the growth and transformation of existing characters.
The anime has also been on a break since March 23, 2023. The first part of the series concluded with episode 293, which aired on the same date. However, fans are excited as it was recently confirmed that the second part is already in the works. The anime has been hailed for its animation quality and its ability to capture the essence of the beloved Naruto series while introducing fresh and captivating elements.
The recent fan art showcasing Naruto's post-timeskip appearance in Boruto has ignited a wave of excitement among loyal fans. The artwork portrays a more mature and refined version of the beloved character, prompting discussions about his growth since the conclusion of the Naruto series.
As both the stories in the anime and manga continue to unfold, fans eagerly anticipate thrilling developments in the plot, notably the highly anticipated timeskip.
